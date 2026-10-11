Its embroidered logo invite shows Apple understands something other tech brands don't

A couple of years ago, it seemed Apple had lost its touch. Between 2024 and 2025, it withdrew a series of adverts that fell flat.

There was the M4 iPad Pro launch video, in which Apple crushed a haul of cameras, musical instruments and other creative tools to make the point that the tablet is very thin. Then there was the Thailand advert, packed with stereotypes, and the cringey Parent Presentation, a campaign that aimed to teach students how to convince their parents to buy them a Mac.

More recent ads suggest that Apple's learned from those blunders, and it's avoiding the mistakes that other companies are making as AI slop takes over social media. An embroidered Apple logo invite for its upcoming Welcome Home event is the clearest sign yet that it's pulling out all the stops to ensure that it's associated with hand-crafted human-made creativity.

Welcome home. October 13. https://t.co/ChelGSDOTIOctober 8, 2026

Apple's Welcome Home event scheduled for Tuesday (13 October) has come as a surprise to some since the company hasn't run an October event for the past couple of years. That said, we had been expecting news about new home devices. With September's event already so packed with the iPhone Duo reveal alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and Apple Watch Series 12, it made sense to put those back.

The advert for the event posted by SVP Marketing Greg Joswiak above shows the creation of the Apple event invite. This almost always involves a depiction of the Apple logo in some form, depicted in a way that alludes to a theme or piece of news that will be revealed at the event.

The Welcome Home invite takes a distinctly handmade approach. It sees the iconic 1977 rainbow Apple logo revived in an embroidered design. The stitching is the work of Australian twin sisters MaricorMaricar, who specialise in bridging the disciplines of design, illustration and embroidery (you can see more of the process in their Instagram post below).

Embroidery is an art form that dates back thousands of years, yet Apple using it for an advert in 2026 is breaking news. It's the latest example of the lengths the brand's going to to make to make it as visible as possible that its marketing is made by humans, not AI.

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From Skechers sketchy AI posters to the frightful Fanta Halloween advert. some brands seem to have underestimated the strength of feeling against AI. Despite being part of the AI industry (albeit a relative latecomer when it comes to developing its own models), Apple's seen that. It's recognised the growing backlash and the desire to connect with more traditional human qualities. It's now creating a brand around human craft.

Other recent examples have included the stop-motion animations created for the launch of the new Apple mini and Apple Games (see below)

The new Mac mini with M6 - YouTube Watch On

Apple Games: Behind the Scenes of Stop-Motion Animation - YouTube Watch On

Apple's also realised that behind-the-scenes videos are now as important as finished adverts in the AI era: or perhaps even that behind-the-scenes videos are now the real advert. If your brand is going to invest in human-created art, you want to make sure people recognise it as such and appreciate the craftsmanship that went into it.

What will Apple announce at the Apple Welcome Home event? While it's all rumour and conjecture until the event itself on 13 October, it's widely expected that Apple will announce a long-rumored smart home hub, a new Apple TV 4K, and a refreshed HomePod mini. The first of those would be an entirely new Apple product, which the rumours have dubbed the HomePad. It's said to have a 6-inch square display and a round speaker resembling the HomePod. It's been suggested that there will be two versions: one that can be mounted on a wall and one with a stand. Siri AI would be the main way to interact with the device, but it's also expected to support touchscreen interaction via a tvOS-inspired 'homeOS'. Bloomberg says the display will be able to run iPadOS-style apps, while there are reports of plans to produce related accessories including a home security camera.

Meanwhile, iPhone Duo pre-orders begin on Friday 16 October. Alas, there's no news that preorders will be available for the embroidery.