Apple forced to apologise for yet another misjudged ad

News
By
published

That's two in four months.

Apple logo over a screenshot from Apple's Thailand ad featuring a tuktuk
(Image credit: Apple/Future)

Has anybody checked on Apple recently? The company, normally famous for its perfectly pitched advertising, appears to have found itself in hot water over a misjudged ad for the second time this year.  

A couple of months back, Apple apologised over its tasteless M4 iPad Pro ad which, in order to promote the thinness of the new model, depicted all manner of creative apparatus being unceremoniously crushed. And now, it's been forced to apologise again, this time over its depiction of Thailand in a new ad. And unlike last time, it's even removed the ad.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Daniel John
Daniel John
Senior News Editor

Daniel John is Senior News Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of art, design, branding and lifestyle tech (which often translates to tech made by Apple). He joined in 2020 after working in copywriting and digital marketing with brands including ITV, NBC, Channel 4 and more.

Related articles