Google's AI olympics ad is the definition of 'Yikes'

And you thought Apple's recent iPad ad was bad.

The advent of AI has led to existential fears for various activities and professions, with everyone from artists to journalists raising concerns over the tech's ability to replace their work with a slightly shoddier version. And now it seems even childhood fan letters are facing the chop.

In a woefully misjudged Olympic ad, Google saw fit to demonstrate the power of Gemini, its generative AI model, by showing it being used to compose a fan letter to a child's favourite athlete. Instead of, you know, the child writing the letter themselves. 

