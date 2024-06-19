Cinema's response to AI backlash averts PR disaster

The Last Screenwriter movie poster
A screenshot from The Last Screenwriter (Image credit: Spotlight Media Productions AG)

As AI increases in ubiquity, so do AI-related controversies. We've seen plenty of big brands face backlashes over the AI use and policies in recent months – most notably Adobe. But it isn't just the tech behemoths falling foul of the internet over AI-generated content – not even independent cinemas are safe.

London's Prince Charles Cinema experienced a fallout this week after announcing it was to host the first public showing of The Last Screenwriter – a film whose script was written using ChatGPT. But after receiving a number of complains, the cinema responded by cancelling the event and issuing a statement – and many are praising the swift and transparent response.

