Cinema's response to AI backlash averts PR disaster

As AI increases in ubiquity, so do AI-related controversies. We've seen plenty of big brands face backlashes over the AI use and policies in recent months – most notably Adobe. But it isn't just the tech behemoths falling foul of the internet over AI-generated content – not even independent cinemas are safe.

London's Prince Charles Cinema experienced a fallout this week after announcing it was to host the first public showing of The Last Screenwriter – a film whose script was written using ChatGPT. But after receiving a number of complains, the cinema responded by cancelling the event and issuing a statement – and many are praising the swift and transparent response.

"Jack, a celebrated screenwriter, finds his world shaken when he encounters a cutting-edge Al scriptwriting system," reads the film's official synopsis. "Initially skeptical, he soon realises the Al not only matches his skills, but even surpasses him in empathy and understanding of human emotions. Torn between his pride and fear of obsolescence, Jack is offered a chance to write a film solely with the Al. - Screenplay by ChatGPT 4.0."

According to Prince Charles Cinema's statement, the film was billed as an "experiment in filmmaking" exploring AI's negative impact on the arts. But this wasn't enough for the cinema's audience, who largely objected to the fact that, in this case, the film's writers were literally replaced by AI.

“Good decision. As an independent cinema this is the stance you should be taking with industry issues," one follower commented on the statement, while another added, "Love to see this. Thank you for listening to your audience." Another adds, "This integrity is much needed indeed. Thank you team PC. Let's get more AI usage of things humans don't want to do when their minds can be used for brilliant and amazing things."

Indeed, the overwhelmingly positive response is somewhat unusual – right now, most AI-related debates end badly, with Adobe's recent terms and conditions debacle leading many to claim a loss of trust in the company. Though the company might be small, Prince Charles Cinema's response could perhaps teach bigger brands a thing or two – that listening to customers and admitting mistakes seems to play well online.

That said, not everyone is convinced that the cinema's approach is the right one. "I'm more concerned about London arts venues committing to events and then cancelling them based on social media outrage. It's an awful thing to do, and it's an even more proximate threat to the arts than AI. Maybe the discussion would have been worth having. Guess we'll never know," one Instagram user comments.

With even the likes of Apple going all-in on AI in 2024, the controversies are likely to keep coming – and brands that want to keep the loyalty and trust of their customers are going to have to figure out how to navigate the potential PR crises it may prompt.