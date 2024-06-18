Adobe's year seems to be going from bad to worse

Getting sued by the US government is just the latest of its headaches in 2024.

Perhaps the most surprising thing about the news that Adobe is being sued by the US government over its allegedly complicated cancellation process is that it doesn't seem surprising at all. Adobe has been dogged by controversies in 2024, particularly surrounding its AI policies – and this latest lawsuit is just the latest of its public image headaches in 2024.

The Federal Trade Commission has filed a complaint claiming that the convoluted cancellation process for Creative Cloud subscriptions presents so many hurdles that users are essentially "trapped into year-long subscriptions".

Daniel John
Daniel John
Senior News Editor

Daniel John is Senior News Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of art, design, branding and lifestyle tech (which often translates to tech made by Apple). He joined in 2020 after working in copywriting and digital marketing with brands including ITV, NBC, Channel 4 and more.

