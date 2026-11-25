Although we don't often talk about it, for many creatives – myself included – the dining table is never just for dinner. It's where you pop your laptop when your partner needs the home office. It’s where the kids' art projects sprawl across a Sunday afternoon. And sometimes, it’s where you spread out your sketches, prints or swatches, to give you room to think.

If your dining table is wobbly, scratched or simply too small for purpose, replacing it won't just improve your lifestyle, it'll help your work life as well. So this Black Friday, I've tracked down four beautiful oak dining tables, offering savings of up to £521.

They range from a compact four-seater to an extending table that seats a crowd. So whatever your space and numbers, there’ll be something for you below.

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And while you're thinking of getting a great deal on beautiful furniture, check out our list of the best office chairs for back pain. Although that'll be for a dedicated home office, it will make a massive difference to your back health – and I speak from experience.

The best Black Friday dining table deals

Nordic 150cm Solid Oak Dining Table with 2 chairs and 1 bench: was £798 now £718 at Oak&More 150 x 80cm solid oak table | 2 grey linen chairs | 1 grey linen bench | Delivery in 1-2 weeks With clean Scandi lines and a clear finish that shows off the oak grain beautifully, this table looks darned good and works darned hard. At 150 x 80cm, there's room to spread out a craft project, and the bench makes it easy to squeeze in an extra person. Delivery to the room of your choice starts at £39.

Buxton Extending 140cm Oak and Black Painted Dining Table with 6 chairs: was £1,469 now £947.62 at Oak&More Solid oak top, black painted hardwood frame | Extends from 140cm to 220cm | Includes 6 X-back chairs | Delivery in 5-7 weeks This set offers the biggest saving here (a whopping £521), and the table is the most flexible. Hidden pull-out leaves stretch it from 140cm to 220cm, so it works as an everyday table that can expand for big gatherings or ambitious projects. Plus the black frame and X-back chairs give it a lovely farmhouse feel. Bear in mind, though, that delivery takes five to seven weeks, so it won't arrive before Christmas.

Grain & Frame Natural Solid Oak Dining Table 01 (small 4-seater): was £799 now £499 at grainandframe.com 85 x 85cm solid oak | Table only | Free white-glove delivery | 10-year structural guarantee If the space in your home is tight, this square solid oak table is the pick for you. It seats four on a footprint of just 85cm square, and its use of matte lacquer means there's no oiling to do. For £499 (a huge £300 off), you get free delivery to your room of choice, 30-day free returns and a 10-year structural guarantee.

Habitat Nel Oak Dining Table & 4 Oak Chairs: was £585 now £403 at Argos 160 x 75cm oak veneer table | 4 solid wood spindle-back chairs | Self-assembly Tight budget? This is the cheapest way to get a table and chairs on this list, and it’s beautifully designed. An open gap running down the centre gives this tabletop a distinctive look, matched by tapered legs and spindle-back chairs. Note, though, that you'll need to put it together yourself.

How to choose a dining table that doubles as a workspace

Size is the first thing to think about. A 150cm table like the Nordic gives you room for a laptop and a sketchbook at one end, while dinner happens at the other. Alternatively, an extending table like the Buxton lets you go bigger when a project demands it.

Materials matter too. Solid oak, as used by Oak & More and Grain & Frame, can be sanded back and refinished when it picks up the inevitable scratches and paint marks. Veneer is lighter and cheaper, but much less forgiving.

Then there's design. Habitat’s been bringing modern design to the British high street since Terence Conran founded it in 1964, and the Nel shows it still has an eye for detail. Grain & Frame's pared-back Scandi style, meanwhile, will suit those who prefer their furniture to fade quietly into the background.