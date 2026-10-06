Protect your spine and make big savings, with these Prime Day office chair deals

If you spend your working day at a desk, few things matter more than your chair. A good one will support your back, encourage healthy posture and keep you comfy from the first coffee of the morning to the last email of the evening. A bad one may leave you in serious pain, for years.
The problem is that quality ergonomic chairs rarely come cheap. Which is exactly why Amazon Prime Day is such a good time to buy one.
I've rounded up five of the best office chair deals on Amazon in the US and UK, covering everything from bargain models to high-end ones. Crucially, every chair here has been tested by our reviewers, so you know you'll be buying quality. Whatever your budget, there's a Prime Day saving here worth grabbing.
The best Prime Day office chair deals
Prime Day office chair deals: USA
Our reviewer rated this a perfect 10 out of 10, and for good reason. Its 14 points of adjustment, 5D armrests and thick, soft seat are wrapped in a chic design that will lift any home office. Even at full price, it's the best mid-range ergonomic chair we've tested.
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With its sculpted lines and bold colour options, the Verve is one of the best-looking office chairs around. Our reviewer found it comfortable for long work sessions, with excellent lumbar support and a nicely balanced recline.
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With 19 points of adjustment, the H2 Pro is a dream for anyone who loves to fine-tune their setup. Our reviewer, who's 6ft 4in, found it supremely comfortable, and it folds down for storage too.
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The Capisco is my own favourite office chair, because the unusual saddle seat style encourages me to keep shifting between sitting, perching and standing. It's firmer than a conventional chair, but it's ideal if you use a standing desk, and it looks like quirkily stylish too.
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Prime Day office chair deals: UK
Our reviewer gave the M18 a rare five stars, calling it the new gold standard for budget ergonomic chairs. Its wide W-shaped seat, breathable mesh back and excellent headrest make it comfortable for long sessions, and it looks far smarter than its price suggests.
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With 3D armrests, an adjustable headrest and a cushioned lumbar support that our reviewer called the star of the show, the M57 does ergonomics well for the money. It's mesh throughout, so it keeps you cool, though very tall users may find it a bit of a squeeze.
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Our reviewer found the Steelcase Gesture comfortable and superbly built, with some of the best armrests he's ever tested. Assembly takes minutes, it's made in France and it comes with a generous 12-year warranty.
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So which should you choose? In the US, the Branch Ergonomic Chair Pro offers the best balance of comfort, adjustability and looks we've found, while the Branch Verve is the one for design lovers. The Hinomi H2 Pro is ideal if you're tall or love tweaking every detail. And if you're happy to rethink how you work altogether, the HAG Capisco remains in a class of its own.
In the UK, the Sihoo M18 is the easy pick if you're on a budget: it's comfortable, stylish and remarkably well designed for the price, though it arrives in a lot of pieces. The Sihoo M57 is a solid option if you want 3D armrests and an all-mesh design, while the Steelcase Gesture is a premium chair built to last for years.
Whichever you go for, check the height range before you buy, as even the best chair won't help if it doesn't fit your body. And remember, Prime Day deals will only last for a few more hours!
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Tom May is an award-winning journalist specialising in art, design, photography and technology. He is the author of the books The 50 Greatest Designers (Arcturus) and Great TED Talks: Creativity (Pavilion). Tom was previously editor of Professional Photography magazine, associate editor at Creative Bloq, and deputy editor at net magazine.
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