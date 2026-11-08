The ergonomic chair that got a rare 5-star Creative Bloq review is 10% cheaper for Black Friday

We've tested and reviewed a lot of office chairs, and New York-based Branch is one of the brands we've most consistently rated highly. It makes great-looking quality chairs without the eye-watering prices of some brands. And right now it has its best prices of the year, with up to 20% off in its Black Friday sale.

One of the highlights is Branch's Ergonomic Chair Pro reduced by 10% from $499 to $449.20 . Easily the best mid-priced option we've reviewed, it's one of only three office chairs that we've rated five stars and it tops our guide to the best ergonomic chairs.

There's a similar discount on the beautiful Verve, and 20% of the Duo Standing Desk. Read on for more details.

Branch chair Black Friday deals

5-star rated! Save 10% ($49.80) Branch Ergonomic Chair Pro: was $499 now $449.20 at Branch The best mid-priced chair we've reviewed is super comfy and has lots of adjustability, including a padded, two-way adjustable lumbar support for back health. We also like the classy understated aesthetic, clearly made for people who appreciate good design, with several colour and fabric options available. A $50 discount might not seem like a lot, but this was already the best-value ergonomic chair on the market. See our full five-star Branch Ergonomic Chair Pro review for more details. Read more Read less ▼

Save 10% ($59.90) Branch Verve Chair: was $599 now $539.10 at Branch If you want an office chair that makes more of an interior design statement, the Verve is built around a unique 3D-knit back weave and color-matched frames for a sleek modern look. It still has great easily adjustable lumbar support but doesn't have adjustable arm rests. See our full Branch Verve chair review. Read more Read less ▼

Save 20% ($109.80) Branch Duo Standing Desk: was $549 now $439.20 at Branch After your chair, a sitting to standing desk that's easy to raise and lower is the best investment you can make in your home office setup. You can improve your sitting posture, but at the end of the day, it's good to spend less time sitting altogether to avoid back pain and the other woes that come with long hours of sedentary work. Read more Read less ▼

Save 15% ($47.85) Branch Saddle Stool: was $319 now $271.15 at Branch Often combined with a standing desk, saddle stools are becoming popular among people who want to make their sitting more active. They're not for everyone and they take some getting used to, but the idea is that you use them more as a perch than a chair, taking the weight off your legs when needed but avoiding long hours of hunched sitting. Read more Read less ▼