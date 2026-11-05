Get 87% off Hostinger web builder with this exclusive Black Friday code

Coding a website from scratch is for your grand pops – we're used to the world of AI-powered builders that let creatives focus on what they do best: designing and creating. But there are lots of options, and sometimes they need to shout loud to get your attention. That's exactly what Hostinger is doing with its astonishing 85% off Black Friday deal off its Unlimited package.

And what's better, is that they are offer Creative Bloq an extra 2% off with the code CBHOSTINGERBF10. That's 87% off in total!

Just for context, we think Hostinger is the best web builders for small businesses working with Word Press. At its normal price, it balances performance with affordability, and recently Hostinger has seriously levelled up its website builder offerings. It strips away the overwhelming technical complexities of building a site, replacing them with a streamlined, grid-based drag-and-drop editor and a surprisingly robust suite of built-in AI tools.

While it might lack the infinite, blank-canvas customisation of some pricier competitors, it makes up for it with sheer speed and usability. Now, with Black Friday upon us, the platform is rolling out these mega discounts that are incredibly difficult to ignore.

Save 87% Hostinger Unlimited : was $18.99 now $2.51 at Hostinger Right now Hostinger is offering a whopping 85% off its Unlimited tier subscription. But with this exclusive CB code (below), you can bring that discount up to 87% – that's $2.51 a month for the first 48 months, instead of $18.99. I don't need to tell you that that is an insane deal! Creative Bloq code: CBHOSTINGERBF10

The deal in detail

You are effectively locking in to four years of premium web hosting for roughly the cost of a couple of chocolate bars a month.

If you value a low-friction setup, it is genuinely an outstanding bargain. Hostinger’s builder shines because it offers an all-in-one approach. There is an initial $133.92 payment, and then a low fee and for that you aren't just getting server space; you get a free domain, automatic SSL certificates, full e-commerce functionality, and unmetered bandwidth. The drag-and-drop editor is zippy and intuitive, supported by AI generators for copy, logos, and layouts that give you a brilliant jumping-off point when you are staring at a blank page.

However, it’s not for absolutely everyone. If you are an expert web designer seeking pixel-perfect, unrestricted creative freedom, Hostinger’s structured grids might feel a bit restrictive. Furthermore, once you commit to a template, you can't simply switch to a new one without rebuilding.

So, who is this for? This deal is tailor-made for freelance creatives, small design studios, and independent business owners who need a sleek, professional portfolio or storefront launched by this weekend. You get impressive speed, top-tier uptime, and all the essential tools to grow your brand, all without the premium price tag.

For pure, long-term value, it’s a steal.