Gillette finally confirms its logo hides a hidden design
Instagram post reveals the razor-sharp hidden message.
Gillette has finally confirmed its logo has a hidden meaning, which is something eagle eyed razor users have long suspected. We love secret design elements when applied cleverly to logos – not only do they bring a fun talking point, but they also deepen consumer connection to a brand with the attention to detail.
The design detail hiding inside the Gillette logo is completely true to the brand's core product – it's a razor blade, sitting inside the wordmark itself – and the Gillette social media team confirmed it on Instagram this week. Take a look below and see if you think it qualifies the design for our best logos ever list.
Designers and consumers are delighted in the comments, with praise for the design team. One designer goes even further by sharing "As a graphic designer, one could say the two “ll”’s is an actual stainless blade, thank me later".
But one designer thought the design could have included something extra: "Leads me to question why they didn't add the notches in the negative space to look like a razor blade". Someone else pointed out that "they had 3 blade design in the logo before this, integrated into the G."
There have been a host of other hidden logo design treats over the years, with notable examples being FedEx, NBC, Nintendo GameCube and more. You can explore others in the bumper infographic above.
And for something new, see this awesome example of negative space in a logo that's been electrifying the internet for years.
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Georgia has worked on Creative Bloq since 2018, and has been the site's Editor since 2023. With a specialism in branding and design, Georgia is also Programme Director of CB's award scheme – the Brand Impact Awards. As well as immersing herself with the industry through attending events like Adobe Max and the D&AD Awards and steering the site's content streams, Georgia has an eye on new commercial opportunities and ensuring they reflect the needs and interests of creatives.
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