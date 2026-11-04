Early reviews of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time are out, and most reviewers are certain this one has avoided the pitfalls of some remakes – no weird visual redesigns here. Our review will come a little later, but for now, let's look at what some are saying about how Nintendo's 1998 Nintendo 64 adventure, often held up as one of the greatest games ever made, has made it to the Switch 2.

The response has been pretty spectacular. The remake is sitting at 96 on Metacritic, with a hefty collection of perfect scores and very few critics finding much to complain about. That's quite an achievement for a game whose original version already has such a place in gaming history.

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake launches on 5 November, and Nintendo has done rather more than give Link a fresh coat of paint. Hyrule has been rebuilt with a striking new visual style (while staying tonally true), the soundtrack has been re-orchestrated, and the original's occasionally clunky controls have been updated. Now it offers free jumping, a modern camera, and fully voiced cutscenes, alongside redesigned dungeons and expanded character interactions.

It's a substantial overhaul, even if the adventure itself remains reassuringly familiar to those who grew up on this classic Nintendo game. If you're a fan, take our Ultimate Zelda quiz and test your knowledge.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Zelda: Ocarina of Time review scores

GamesRadar+ awards the remake five stars, calling it "a remake for the ages". Reviewer Anna Koselke is particularly taken with how Nintendo has brought Hyrule to life without losing the original's charm, praising its "stunning visuals" and newly voiced dialogue.

TechRadar is equally impressed, awarding five stars and describing the remake as "a thoroughly well-thought-out retelling of one of the most loved video games of all time". Reviewer Josephine Watson highlights the redesigned locations, enemies and puzzles, as well as the refreshed soundtrack. There is a little caution, though, with TechRadar suggesting the remake could have been more ambitious and that some of the original's difficulty has been lost along the way.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

A familiar adventure, with a few surprises

Game Informer awards the remake 9.25/10, describing it as "a straightforward recreation. But an admittedly very good one." Reviewer Kyle Hilliard likes the visual overhaul and improved camera but feels Nintendo has played it relatively safe with the changes. It looks new, he argues, without necessarily feeling like an entirely new adventure.

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Shacknews is considerably more enthusiastic, awarding a perfect 10/10 and calling the remake "a tour de force that redefines what remakes can be". Its review highlights how Nintendo has made familiar mechanics feel fresh, from the reworked combat to the redesigned dungeons. It also singles out Navi, who has been given a much bigger role as a companion rather than simply popping up to shout "Hey! Listen!"

Destructoid also hands out a 10/10, calling it "one of the best examples of how to properly reimagine an enduring masterpiece". The review praises the improved visuals, 60fps performance, and updated controls, though it agrees the remake can feel a little too easy in places.

The Guardian's Keza MacDonald is similarly impressed, scoring the game five stars and describing the remake as "a dream come true". Her review makes an interesting observation about the new art direction, comparing Hyrule to detailed theatre scenery and Link to a handmade doll, with his equipment looking like exaggerated props. It's a more stylised approach than simply chasing photorealism, and one that suits the fairytale quality of the original.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Not everyone is entirely convinced with Ocarina of Time

Reviewers are highlighting the lack of Master Quest is a notable omission for returning players wanting a tougher adventure, while the more generous clues and quality-of-life improvements have softened some of the original's challenge.

GamesRadar+ also flags the absence of Master Quest and the single-save-file restriction as drawbacks. Game Informer, meanwhile, feels the remake could have been a little more adventurous in how it reinterprets the original.

These aren't deal-breakers, but they're worth considering if you've spent years exploring Hyrule and know the N64 version inside out.

A new generation gets to discover Hyrule

For anyone who grew up with the original Nintendo 64, this remake is clearly wrapped in an enormous amount of nostalgia. But Ocarina of Time is more than a fond memory for those of us who played it back in 1998. It helped establish the language of 3D adventure games, from lock-on combat to sprawling interconnected dungeons, and its influence still runs through modern game design.

Nintendo has had to do a lot of work to bring the adventure up to date, but it hasn't had to fix what made it special in the first place. The world design, the sense of discovery, and that slightly odd fairy-tale atmosphere are all still there, only now with the visual detail and fluidity the original hardware could never manage.

And Nintendo is very good at this too, with the recent Star Fox remake also proving popular on Switch 2, and the many Metroid and Mario updates and remasters proving a reason to buy Nintendo Online.

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time launches on Nintendo Switch 2 on 5 November.