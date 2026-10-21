Minimalist logo design has been getting some stick in recent years. Simplicity in visual branding often makes a lot of sense. A clean, uncomplicated logo can be more memorable, it looks more modern and it's easier to use across different media, but then came anti-design and the backlash to what some see as a trend towards homogeneity in branding, or 'blanding', as it was dubbed.

Some argue that minimalist redesigns can strip a logo of its character, and we've seen the complaint everywhere from the great Cracker Barrel outrage to the new Harry Potter logos.

The new Sunlife logo is unlikely to end the debate. It might be one of the most dramatically simplified logo redesigns yet. The Canadian financial services company has eliminated the space from its name and all detail from its mark.

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A new dawn? The Sun Life logo (top) and the new Sunlife logo (bottom) (Image credit: Sunlife)

Sunlife, now one word, says its new logo is intended to bring its identity in line with the evolution of its business. While the design had barely changed in 25 years, the company has expanded from life insurance into services in health, asset management and other types of insurance.

There's also a new tagline, 'Making life brighter'. This is intended to connect to Sunlife's purpose of "helping clients build lifetime financial security and lead healthier lives".

"Together, the changes create a more modern, distinctive and consistent expression of Sunlife around the world," the company says.

"A great brand isn't defined by a logo. It's defined by the experiences it creates," said Linda Dougherty, Executive Vice-President, Chief Client and Strategy Officer, Sunlife. "Making life brighter captures what we want every Sunlife experience to deliver for Clients: greater clarity, confidence and connection. Our new identity gives us a powerful, consistent way to bring that commitment to life around the world."

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The modernised, simplified logo, was "optimised for a digital world", the company says.

The old design was very much giving the corporate vibe of an insurance company from 25 years ago. The new symbol keeps the sun, or a weather forecast-like ultra simplification of it, and keeps the colour, while stripping out the fat. The wordmark, meanwhile, continues to use a serif font, but it feels slimmer, lighter and more contemporary.

The simplicity of the mark has sparked some bemused responses on social media, from people who think it's taken minimalism too far. "Is this satire," one person asks on X.

We have seen comparable designs to the yellow disc coming in other colours. Sunlife's compatriots the Green Party of Canada rebranded last year as the green dot emoji with the logic that it would help to have an easily shareable logo for social campaigns. There's also USA Today with its blue disc logo.

I think that with the serif wordmark, the overall design looks distinctive and a lot less dated. The combination of Sunlife into one word reads much better, and makes more sense now the company's no longer primarily a life insurance provider – the 'life' no longer makes you immediately think of death, which is probably a good thing for most brands.