Green Party's controversial new logo design hits the spot

News
By
published

The simple design works hard.

Green Party of Canada
(Image credit: Green Party of Canada)

When designing a new logo, the aim is usually to create an identity that's unique to the brand and that can't be imitated. Nobody told that to Elon Musk when he rebranded Twitter using a generic unicode character, and now The Green Party of Canada appears to have taken off-the-shelf branding even further.

Yes, the party's new logo is an emoji, and a very simple one. But while it may break some logo design rules, there's a strong argument in favour of using such a simple, available and easily reproducible brand identity.

Image 1 of 2
Green Party of Canada
The Green Party has already incorporated its new logo into a series of brand icons(Image credit: Green Party of Canada)

The apparently simple green dot logo is also very versatile. It can be easily adapted to pretty much any application the Green Party could need, from its web page favicon to social media avatars and merchandise.

Despite the simplicity, the design holds a lot of symbolism that's relevant to the party's policies: it represents the shape of the planet but also the concept of a circular economy. The party has already found ways to incorporate it into a series of brand icons that represent some of its priorities, from climate action to affordable housing (see above). It seems this is one case where going simple to the verge of generic actually perfectly the spot.

For more branding news, see the subtle YouTube logo change and the surprisingly beautiful British Airways Club logo.

Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

