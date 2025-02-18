YouTube finally explains its subtle logo redesign

The brand has a new palette.

YouTube logo
(Image credit: YouTube)

No, you aren't seeing things. YouTube has been slowly rolling out a new brand palette for a few months now, with the most notable change being a slightly new hue for its iconic logo. Eagle-eyed users have been pointing it out for a while, but YouTube itself has finally acknowledged the change, providing details of the rationale behind the year's most subtle rebrand.

As many have spotted, the YouTube logo is now a slightly pinker (or as YouTube is calling it, cooler) shade of red. And several members of the design team have explained the rationale behind the tweak to one of the most recognisable, if not one of the best logos, in a new interview via the Google Design website.

Daniel John
Daniel John
Design Editor

Daniel John is Design Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of design, branding and lifestyle tech, and has covered several industry events including Milan Design Week, OFFF Barcelona and Adobe Max in Los Angeles.

