It's been that way since October, apparently.

YouTube logo in a web browser
(Image credit: Joe Foley)

YouTube has form when it comes to playing with its logo. We've seen the video platform drop special edition designs for the likes of Black History Month and World Calligraphy Day. But it looks like YouTube might have made an altogether more subtle tweak towards the end of last year – and one that's a little more permanent.

Back in 2024, for reasons seemingly unknown to anyone, YouTube made a subtle change to the colour of the playback bar, with the bar fading from deep red to a slightly pinker shade. Because of the gradient, that change was easy to spot. But it turns out YouTube also made the logo pinker in October – and people are still only just noticing the change.

