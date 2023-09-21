People are roasting the 'new' Facebook logo

The changes are somewhat subtle.

New logos for big brands tend to be headline-grabbing things, accompanied by social media hot takes and a ton of explanation and rationale from the brand. But if the new Facebook logo had passed you by, you're not alone.

Meta has announced a "refreshed design" for the Facebook logo, including a tweaked typeface and brighter colour. The company calls it a bolder expression of Facebook's core blue, but users are struggling to tell the difference. (Looking for design inspiration? Check out the best logos of all time.)

"Our intention was to create a refreshed design of the Facebook logo that was bolder, electric and everlasting. Each of the distinctive, new refinements drive greater harmony across the entire design as a key element of the app’s identity. We’ve done this by incorporating a more confident expression of Facebook’s core blue color that is built to be more visually accessible in our app and provides stronger contrast for the “f” to stand apart," Meta explains in a blog post.

Basically, it's a bit bluer. And the Facebook wordmark has a changed a bit too. “Using our custom typeface, Facebook Sans, we redesigned the wordmark and logo to create a consistent treatment and improve overall legibility across Facebook,” Meta announced. “Similar to the changes to the logo symbol, these refinements allowed us to build upon the heritage of our identity, while creating a stronger relationship between how the wordmark pairs with the rest of the typeface.”

Let's be honest, Meta could probably have got away with dropping these tweaks without an announcement. But big companies love to explain the ethos behind their every design decision (just look at this ridiculous Pepsi logo design document). And as you might expect, Twitter (sorry, X) users are roasting the minor change.

Facebook isn't the only brand to drop a very subtle new design – just last week, we almost didn't notice the new Ford logo. If you're inspired to create something as game-changing as Meta's latest, take a look at our guide on how to design a logo.

