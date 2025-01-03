British Airways turns the hidden beauty of flight paths into a clever new logo design

Airline loyalty programmes don't tend to have the most exciting branding, if any at all, but the British Airways Club is now flying above the rest in terms of looks.

Alongside a new name and structure, the program has a new colour palette and a surprising logo design with an interesting inspiration. The logo looks both minimalist and intricately complex contributing to a much sleeker visual identity (also see our pick of the best logos).

The new logo is inspired by great circle flight paths (Image credit: British Airways)

The previous (and slightly pompous) title of Executive Club has been dropped for the simpler British Airways Club, and the new visual identity follows the same path with a cleaner and simpler look.

Contrasting with the minimalism, the new logo is a web of crossing curved lines inspired by great circle flight paths. Reminding us that the shortest flight paths from A to B are curved, not straight, the intricate lines form a 'C' for Club while also capturing the invisible geometry of the many flights made by frequent flyers, making it an effective visual representation for an airline loyalty programme.

The old look of the British Airways Executive Club (Image credit: British Airways)

Beyond the visual design, there are changes to how passengers earn points too. Under the new system, club members will earn Tier Points based on the cost of their flight plus ancillary spending including seat selection and excess baggage and by making a contribution to sustainable aviation fuels. Customers will also be able to use Avios as a form of payment when a new dedicated landing page launches on April 1.

For more branding news, see the new old Lord & Taylor logo and our take on the big brand fails of 2024.