Thanks to a bit of good old-fashioned human error, we've been blessed with a reveal of the official Brisbane 2032 Olympic and Paralympic logos. While the 2032 host has been slowly teasing its new identity, it accidentally jumped the gun on its YouTube channel, uploading an in-depth explainer about the new design.

Over the years, we've seen a variety of designs, proving that there's no formula to the best Olympic logos. Equal parts vibrant and playful, the new Brisbane 2032 logo is certainly worthy of joining the ranks.

You’ve seen our Emblems, now it’s time to discover their meaning ✨ Over the past week, Queensland has helped uncover the pieces, from the Great Barrier Reef, Hinterland and beaches and everywhere in between. Together, they form symbols that represent our journey to 2032 and the spirit that will define our Games. Distinctive. Unmistakably Queensland. And a little bit cheeky.October 5, 2026

The Brisbane 2032 Olympic logo features a vivid design that emulates the dynamic Olympic flame, but a closer look reveals an ingenious triple design. Inspired by Australia's native cockatoo, the iconic pink-and-red crest turns the emblem into a living, breathing logo bursting with character, while its shape represents Brisbane's home state, Queensland.

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"If we had our time over, maybe ​there ⁠are different ways that we could have done it," said Brisbane 2032 chief marketing officer Brent Hill at a press conference. But despite the unplanned premature reveal, he shared, "the reaction to [the emblem] has been really positive."

For more creative news, check out the 15 best Olympic Games poster designs or take a look at how the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 identity was created.