The Brisbane 2032 Olympics logo is hiding a triple design in plain sight
Can you identify the hidden meanings?
Thanks to a bit of good old-fashioned human error, we've been blessed with a reveal of the official Brisbane 2032 Olympic and Paralympic logos. While the 2032 host has been slowly teasing its new identity, it accidentally jumped the gun on its YouTube channel, uploading an in-depth explainer about the new design.
Over the years, we've seen a variety of designs, proving that there's no formula to the best Olympic logos. Equal parts vibrant and playful, the new Brisbane 2032 logo is certainly worthy of joining the ranks.
The Brisbane 2032 Olympic logo features a vivid design that emulates the dynamic Olympic flame, but a closer look reveals an ingenious triple design. Inspired by Australia's native cockatoo, the iconic pink-and-red crest turns the emblem into a living, breathing logo bursting with character, while its shape represents Brisbane's home state, Queensland.
"If we had our time over, maybe there are different ways that we could have done it," said Brisbane 2032 chief marketing officer Brent Hill at a press conference. But despite the unplanned premature reveal, he shared, "the reaction to [the emblem] has been really positive."
For more creative news, check out the 15 best Olympic Games poster designs or take a look at how the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 identity was created.
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Natalie Fear is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. Natalie also runs Creative Bloq’s 5 Questions series, spotlighting diverse talent across the creative industries. Outside of work, she loves all things literature and music (although she’s partial to a spot of TikTok brain rot).
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