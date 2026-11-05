Some of the best-rated markers for art are reduced by up to 26% for Black Friday

We're big fans of Ohuhu markers here at Creative Bloq, having tested several of their acrylic and alcohol pen sets. They offer great quality for professional use, but they have also proven to be a hit with some our writers' children.
The good news as we approach the holiday season is that a pack of 48 refillable Kahuku acrylic pens is now reduced by 26% from $34.99 to $25.99 at Amazon. We loved these direct-ink markers when we tested them thanks to their vibrant colours and their flexibility for decorating on hard surfaces like rock, wood, ceramic, glass and plastic.
For a more traditional alcohol-based marker, there's also 15% off the traditional Ohuhu Honolulu alcohol brush and chisel markers. This is another set that features in our guide to the best markers for creatives.
For large orders, you can get 15% off orders over $169, 20% off orders over $269 and 25% off orders over $329 directly via the Ohuhu site until November 30.
The best Black Friday marker deals
The Kahuku direct-Ink acrylic paint markers are available in 48, 72, and 120-color sets with brush or bullet tips. The ready-flow ink system means there's no priming or pumping, you just shake the pens and draw. The high-opacity, waterproof, lightfast acrylic ink dries fast, resists smudging, and covers dark surfaces without heavy layering. The fabric carry bag makes them a great gift too.
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The Nahuku markers differ in that they have an ultra-flexible brush tip intended for high-vibrancy artwork and illustration on paper when super smooth satin-finish paint layering is needed.
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The Ulu come in a 72-colour brush-tip set built with beginners in mind. Coverage is balanced and even, so colours go down smoothly without streaks or heavy layering. The flexible brush tips can handle both fine detail and broader strokes, and the water-resistant, lightfast ink keeps finished pieces vivid for years.
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These traditional refillable alcohol-based markers have a dual-tip design with a soft brush tip on one end (great for smooth organic gradients and gestural, expressive painting) and either a chisel tip on the other. Fast-drying, ACMI-certified non-toxic ink with the AP safety seal offers smudge-free, seamless blending – a colourless blender is included for smooth colour transitions.
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The Kaala range has a fine tip on one end and, on the other, a specialised broad / slim chisel that's longer, sharper, and softer than a standard chisel. These are designed for technical drawing, precision and detailed linework. We found them to be a joy to work with. Coverage is clean, even and dries quickly, and they were easy to hold and work with for long periods.
See our full 4.5-star review.
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Not right for you? See more Ohuhu marker deals below:
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Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.
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