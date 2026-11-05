Some of the best-rated markers for art are reduced by up to 26% for Black Friday

We're big fans of Ohuhu markers here at Creative Bloq, having tested several of their acrylic and alcohol pen sets. They offer great quality for professional use, but they have also proven to be a hit with some our writers' children.

The good news as we approach the holiday season is that a pack of 48 refillable Kahuku acrylic pens is now reduced by 26% from $34.99 to $25.99 at Amazon. We loved these direct-ink markers when we tested them thanks to their vibrant colours and their flexibility for decorating on hard surfaces like rock, wood, ceramic, glass and plastic.

For a more traditional alcohol-based marker, there's also 15% off the traditional Ohuhu Honolulu alcohol brush and chisel markers. This is another set that features in our guide to the best markers for creatives.

For large orders, you can get 15% off orders over $169, 20% off orders over $269 and 25% off orders over $329 directly via the Ohuhu site until November 30.

The best Black Friday marker deals

For beginners Save 22% Ohuhu Ulu Direct Ink Pens – 72 colours: was $44.99 now $34.99 at Amazon The Ulu come in a 72-colour brush-tip set built with beginners in mind. Coverage is balanced and even, so colours go down smoothly without streaks or heavy layering. The flexible brush tips can handle both fine detail and broader strokes, and the water-resistant, lightfast ink keeps finished pieces vivid for years. Read more Read less ▼

Not right for you? See more Ohuhu marker deals below: