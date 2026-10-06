This beautiful wooden pen is less than $10 for Prime Day

We love a beautiful pen here at Creative Bloq. After all, handwriting is arguably the ultimate act of AI rebellion. Pens are one of the few products that can be both an disposable everyday item (like the humble biro), or a truly luxury item. But now you can enjoy the feel of the latter for less than $10.

We've covered Beiluner's fountain pens before. One of the most popular pen brands on Amazon, Beiluner offers an elegant writing experience for a truly generous price. And with 27% off, bringing the price down from $12.99 to $9.49, this is one of the cheapest offerings we've seen from the brand.

(Image credit: Beiluner)

The brand's luxury wood rollerball features a gold metallic finish and is available in five different wood finishes. My personal favourite is the simple and classy-looking walnut variant. The reviews are filled with comments comparing it to the likes of Parker and, yes, Montblanc.

Beiluner Luxury Wood Rollerball Pen: was $12.99 now $9.49 at Amazon This Beiluner luxury wooden rollerball pen combines natural walnut wood with elegant gold-tone detailing for a sophisticated look. Its 0.5mm black-ink tip delivers smooth, precise writing with quick-drying ink. Lightweight and comfortable to hold, it comes in a gift box with an extra stainless-steel refill.

Not in the market for a beautiful pen? Check out more brilliant Prime Day deals.