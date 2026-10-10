The pen that went viral with those anti-AI ads has 30% off right now

The iconic pen brand Parker found itself the beneficiary of a viral billboard design challenge recently. Creatives spontaneously began proposing ideas to rebrand the classic ballpoint for the AI age, and the brand was quick to see the opportunity: it made the unsolicited spec ads real with a high-profile digital Parker pen digital billboard in Times Square.

While some predicted that AI would be the final death for handwriting, a strong counter movement has been pushing back against that idea. People are increasingly rediscovering the benefits of handwriting for focus, reflection and creativity. Businesses have even started hand-writing social media posts amid the backlash against AI slop flyers on Instagram.

And right now, you can get a lovely pen for less then the price of a month's subscription to ChatGPT. Amazon has various versions of the legendary Parker Jotter (as used by James Bond in Goldeneye), on deal. The classic black and steel model with arrowhead clip is reduced by 30% to $8.34 and the larger stainless steel Jotter XL by 18% to $32.79.

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If you prefer to go even more traditional, the Parker 51 fountain pen favoured by the late Queen Elizabeth (and used by James Bond in the Moonraker novel) is reduced by almost $25 to $101.25.

Here are all of the best deals.

Not in the US or want something different? See more pen deals below: