My personal favourite gaming headset just got a $100 price cut for Black Friday. If you’ve ever searched for the 'best audiophile gaming headset', you'll already know about the Audeze Maxwell, and it coming down from $299 to $199 over at Audeze is an exceptional deal.

I test dozens of earphones, headphones and headsets, and the original Audeze Maxwell remains my go-to gaming headset recommendation, ever since it launched in 2023 (I'd say it's even better than the more recent Audeze Maxwell 2).

Lots of gaming headsets compromise on sound quality to boost faraway footsteps, but the Maxwell's 90mm planar magnetic drivers deliver a wide, studio-quality soundstage that casts more expensive equipment in the shade. It's definitely one of the best wireless headphones out there.

Since its launch, I've not seen loads of discounts, so seeing a third taken off like this is an audio Black Friday deal highlight.

Save £100 Audeze Maxwell (Gen 1): was £299 now £199 at audeze.com Save a massive $100 right now on the first generation planar magnetic wireless gaming headset. With an incredible 80-hour battery life, class-leading AI noise-filtering microphone quality, and unmatched studio-grade audio resolution, this is a steal for competitive gamers and serious audiophiles alike.

Maxwell Gen 1 why?!

This is the Maxwell Gen 2, and even though they look similar, it's heavier and doesn't sound as good as the cheaper Gen 1! (Image credit: Future)

To give you some context on why this deal is so special, let's have a quick history lesson (it'll be fun, honest). When the Maxwell was released in Jan 2023 at $299 for the PlayStation version, and $329 for Xbox, it instantly reset the standard for wireless gaming audio. Because it was in such high demand, its price history has been remarkably stubborn. It almost never drops below that original retail price.

You might be wondering, 'why you should I pick this up when the Audeze Maxwell Gen 2 launched earlier this year?' Well, the Gen 2 brought new faceplates, but it was heavier and, critically, just didn't sound as good as the Maxwell 1.

Audeze retuned the Gen 2's bass., and so (to my ears) the Gen 1 delivers significantly more body, and warmth before you get to fiddling with EQ. While the Gen 2 tightened the low-end, it lost the visceral low-frequency presence that made the original so cool.