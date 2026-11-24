If you regularly commuting to a studio or client meetings, a folding bike is a great investment in your health and wellbeing. It'll get you from the train station to your desk much faster than walking, then fold down small enough to tuck under it unobtrusively.

They aren't cheap, though, which is why the current crop of discounts caught my eye. Three of the most desirable compact bikes on the market right now are currently available at a Black Friday discount, with savings of up to £121.

We’re talking a budget-friendly pedal bike, a hand-built British design classic and an e-bike that's taking aim at the premium end of the market.

The best folding bike deals

ENGWE Zip: was £999 now £899 at uk.engwe.com Motor: 250W rear hub, 40Nm, torque sensor

Battery: 360Wh, USB-C charging

Claimed range: up to 120km (lowest assist level)

Weight: 19.4kg with battery

Folded size: 62.5 x 37.4 x 67.3cm

Brakes: hydraulic disc Want an e-bike that folds? The Zip uses a patented triple fold and a torque sensor that kicks in as soon as you press on the pedals. Its battery charges over USB-C and can top up your phone in a pinch, and you get hydraulic disc brakes, which are rare at this price. Don't expect that 120km figure if you lean on full assist, though: one independent reviewer estimated 20 to 25 miles at the top setting. The Black Friday deal also includes free accessories, including a rear rack and mudguards, which ENGWE values at £108.

Dahon Hit D6: was £549 now £449 at uk.dahon.com Frame: aluminium

Gears: Shimano 6-speed with twist shifter

Wheels: 20in

Brakes: V-brakes

Weight: 11.54kg

Folded size: 65 x 34 x 82cm The Hit D6 is the cheapest and lightest bike on this list, making it a good choice for the first-time buyer. Its larger 20-inch wheels give a ride that feels closer to a standard bike, and six gears give you more help on hills than the Brompton's two. The trade-off is a bulkier fold, though it only takes three steps. A rack and mudguards come as standard, and Dahon throws in free shipping and a lifetime warranty.

Brompton C Line 2-speed (mid handlebar, House Red): was £1,250 now £1,129 at evanscycles.com Frame: steel, handmade in London

Gears: 2-speed hub

Wheels: 16in

Brakes: rim (dual pivot calipers)

Extras: mudguards included

Warranty: 7-year frame Brompton is the folding bike brand every other folding bike brand gets compared to. The 2-speed C Line is its simplest setup and its lightest steel bike, so it's well suited to flatter cities or riders with strong legs. It isn't electric and you only get rim brakes, but the fold is famously compact and the build quality is world-class. Note that Evans charges extra for delivery (£49.99) or collection in store (£19.99).

Where these bikes fit in the compact market

Two names have shaped the folding bike market more than any other. Dahon, which developed its folding system more than 30 years ago, built its reputation on affordable 20-inch-wheeled folders that ride much like a regular bike. Brompton, meanwhile, has spent more than four decades refining its 16-inch-wheeled design, which folds tighter than almost anything else and has become a design icon in its own right, with a price to match.

The newest development in the field is the electric folding bike, and that's where ENGWE comes in. Founded in Shenzhen, China in 2014, the brand first made its name with budget fat-tyre e-bikes, but it's now pushing into lighter, more commuter-friendly models.

To make things simple then: the Dahon Hit D6 is the light, low-cost way in to folding bikes. The Brompton C Line is the classic, if you can live with two gears and rim brakes. And the ENGWE Zip brings electric power to the small-wheeled format for less than the price of a pedal-only Brompton.