This clever art frame makes your images look like real prints – and today you save £77

Want to display your photos or artwork digitally, but in a way that looks like they've actually been printed? The Fraimic Smart e-ink Canvas pulls off just this clever trick. That's because while most digital art frames are built around standard, glowing screens, the Fraimic is built around a full-colour e-ink panel that reflects light like paper. It looks great, and is one of our top e-ink art frames.

Now the Smart e-ink Canvas is down from £385 to £308, direct from Fraimic. That’s a saving of £77, or 20%: pretty great for a device that only went on general sale at the start of this year.

You can use this smart frame to display both your own photos and public domain art from the Met. It also has a neat party trick called Voice-to-Vision. You tap the corner of the frame, describe what you’d like to see, then tap again. Your prompt goes to an OpenAI image model, and a couple of minutes later the new artwork appears on your wall.

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Fraimic Smart E Ink Canvas: was £385 now £308 at fraimic.com Save £77: This 13.3-inch Spectra 6 E Ink canvas shows your own photos, public domain art from the Met or AI images generated from voice prompts, all in a 14x18-inch walnut frame. It’s cordless, there’s no subscription, and the battery can last months between charges.

Is the Fraimic canvas worth it?

(Image credit: Future)

The E Ink display is what makes the Fraimic canvas so special. There’s no backlight, so from a normal viewing distance, paintings and illustrations look convincingly like prints. E Ink only uses power when the image changes, so you don’t need a cable trailing down the wall. You can also pop the canvas out of its walnut frame and into any standard 14x18-inch frame, which is a nice touch.

It’s not perfect. Because it has no light of its own, it needs a bright spot without harsh overhead glare, and images change slowly. There’s no app either, so everything runs through a website.

It's also worth noting that Fraimic isn’t the only colour E Ink frame out there, as our guide to the best e-ink art frames shows, and the SwitchBot AI Art Frame on that list creates AI images too. However the app you need for the latter pushes a $3.99 monthly subscription, while Fraimic gives you 100 free generations a year.