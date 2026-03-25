Entire Apple Watch range slashed up to 57% – including standout lightning deal

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Apple Watches past and present get price slashed in the Amazon Spring Sale.

Apple Watch Cyber Monday
(Image credit: Apple)

Apple releases new models so often, being a few generations behind really isn't a big deal. And if you agree, you should look at this Apple Watch 9 offer that gets you a massive 57% off at the Amazon Spring Sale. The Series 9 is an excellent Watch, with only a few differences from the current model (the 11). It's sitting at a rock bottom price of $299.

This is a lightning deal so don't hang around – it's being claimed incredibly quickly. We tried the Apple Watch Series 9 when it released, and gave it an almost perfect score. The Apple Watch Series 9 introduced a brighter display and new features, most notably the double-tap gesture for functions like turning off the alarm, answering a phone call and more. This deal is on the highest spec 41mm version.

Georgia Coggan
Georgia Coggan
Editor

Georgia has worked on Creative Bloq since 2018, and has been the site's Editor since 2023. With a specialism in branding and design, Georgia is also Programme Director of CB's award scheme – the Brand Impact Awards. As well as immersing herself with the industry through attending events like Adobe Max and the D&AD Awards and steering the site's content streams, Georgia has an eye on new commercial opportunities and ensuring they reflect the needs and interests of creatives.

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