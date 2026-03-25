Entire Apple Watch range slashed up to 57% – including standout lightning deal

Apple releases new models so often, being a few generations behind really isn't a big deal. And if you agree, you should look at this Apple Watch 9 offer that gets you a massive 57% off at the Amazon Spring Sale. The Series 9 is an excellent Watch, with only a few differences from the current model (the 11). It's sitting at a rock bottom price of $299.

This is a lightning deal so don't hang around – it's being claimed incredibly quickly. We tried the Apple Watch Series 9 when it released, and gave it an almost perfect score. The Apple Watch Series 9 introduced a brighter display and new features, most notably the double-tap gesture for functions like turning off the alarm, answering a phone call and more. This deal is on the highest spec 41mm version.

If you'd rather something a bit newer, there are deals on the 11, SE3 and Ultra, too, which have extra health features and more. See them below.