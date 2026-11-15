With up to $300 off, these early MacBook Black Friday deals might be as good as they're going to get

MacBook Black Friday deals couldn't come soon enough this year following the price hikes amid the ongoing component shortage. Happily, the deals are starting to arrive across major retailers, and some of them may already be as good as they're going to get.

The highlights are $200 off the 2026 M5 MacBook Airs at Amazon, while B&H Photo has up to $300 off M5 MacBook Pros.

Could we still see a discount on the brand-new touchscreen PROLED XDR MacBook Pro released this month? It's unlikely, but perhaps a very small one. If it does come up, you'll find it here because we'll be updating the MacBook deals below throughout Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

If you want to shop around rival brands, see our guide to the best laptops for graphic design. And see our iPad Black Friday hub if you're also after an Apple tablet.

Top deals: USA

Editor's pick Save $200 Apple MacBook Air 13in (M5, 2026): was $1,299 now $1,099 at Amazon The latest MacBook Airs were released in March 2026, with the M5 chip providing a boost in performance for both Apple Intelligence functions and creative apps. It's more expensive than its predecessor was during last year's Black Friday due to the RAM-inflicted price hikes, and this might be the best deal we see in what remains of 2026. Read more Read less ▼

Top deals: UK

Save £150 Apple MacBook Air 13in (M5, 2026): was £1,358 now £1,208 at Amazon This is a decent discount on the latest generation of Apple's most popular laptop, the 13-inch MacBook Air. It's slim and light enough for travel and powerful enough for running 2D design software, photoediting and light video work. Read more Read less ▼

For pros Save £211 Apple Macbook Pro 14in (M5 Pro): was £2,499 now £2,288 at Amazon The M5 Pro MacBook Pro provides more processing and graphics power for those who need it for video editing, CFX work and 3D rendering. It also has a brighter screen and more connectivity options. Read more Read less ▼

Budget gem Save £50 Apple MacBook Neo: was £699 now £649 at Amazon We've yet to see a bigger saving than this on the newest addition to the MacBook family, but Apple's first 'budget' laptop was already great value. This isn't a MacBook for running demanding motion design or video workflows, but it's a great laptop for general office work, productivity and light photo editing. Read more Read less ▼

FAQs

How much can I save on a MacBook during Black Friday? MacBook Black Friday deals in previous years have typically ranged from around $200 MacBook Airs to around $300 off MacBook Pros. Higher-configuration MacBook Pros with 2TB SSDs and 36GB+ memory sometimes come in for bigger discounts of up to around $500, particularly on previous-gen models. Black Friday 2026 takes place amid a slightly different context compared to previous years because of the shortage of components provoked by the boom in AI data centre construction. Apple hiked the starting price of all MacBooks in mid-2026 because of the component crunch, and prices are unlikely to come back down soon. That may also mean that there's less appetite for discounting during the sale season.

Should I buy a refurbished MacBook? Refurbished MacBooks from reputable sellers like Back Market or Apple's own refurbishment programme can offer exceptional value, especially when you're seeing savings of over $800 / £800. These devices are thoroughly tested, come with warranties, and often include replaced batteries and outer shells, so they look and perform like new. The main consideration is which generation you're buying – an M1 MacBook from 2020 is still perfectly capable for many people's needs, but it won't support all the latest Apple Intelligence features or handle some heavier creative workflows in video or 3D art. We'd recommend refurbished options if you're primarily using your MacBook for web browsing, productivity apps, and light creative work. However, if you need cutting-edge performance or plan to keep the laptop for five or more years, buying new might be the better long-term investment.

What's the difference between MacBook Air and MacBook Pro? The main differences come down to performance, display technology, and connectivity. MacBook Airs are thinner, lighter and fanless, making them silent and incredibly portable, whilst still offering excellent performance for most users. That makes them ideal for students, writers, and casual users who prioritise battery life and portability. MacBook Pro models feature more powerful chip configurations (like the M5 Pro and M5 Max), active cooling that allows sustained high performance, brighter displays with ProMotion technology, and additional ports including HDMI and SD card slots. They're designed for professionals doing demanding work like 4K video editing, 3D rendering, or software development. For most people, a MacBook Air provides more than enough power, but if you're regularly pushing your laptop to its limits with intensive creative or technical work, the MacBook Pro's extra capabilities justify the higher price.