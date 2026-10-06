Back in June, Apple finally decided that the AI-induced RAM shortage was here to stay and hiked prices across its laptop and tablet ranges. It was terrible news for any creative who had been planning to upgrade their computer in the latter half of the year – the starting price of the latest MacBook Air jumped by $200, from $1,099 to $1,299, and higher-end MacBook Pros got a hefty $300 price bump.

The good news is that Amazon's October sale has come around, and the Prime Day MacBook deals effectively roll back prices to where they were before the mid-year hike. That includes this year's M5 MacBook Air from $1,299 $1,099 and up to $300 off higher end MacBook Pros.

The deals I've picked out below don't require Prime membership. If you do see an offer that's for members only, you can always sign up for a 30-day free Prime trial. Also see our pick of the best Apple Prime Day deals overall.

Latest Videos From Creative Bloq Watch full video here:

The best Prime Day MacBook deals

Top buy Save $200 Apple MacBook Air 13in (M5, 2026): was $1,299 now $1,099 at Amazon The M5 MacBook Air is the Apple laptop that gets our vote as the best option for most people. Released in March, it provides excellent performance for general design and image editing software while offering a light, portable build and very good value given the current price environment. This is by far the cheapest price we've seen since the big Apple price hike in mid June. See our MacBook Air M5 review for more details.

Pro favourite Save $154 Apple MacBook Pro 14in (M5 Pro, 2025): was $2,499 now $2,345 at Amazon For more graphically demanding creative work like pro video editing in Premiere or DaVinci or 3D rendering, I'd try to stretch to a M5 Pro-chipped MacBook Pro with its 16-core GPU and 24GB RAM as standard. Again, this is the best price we've seen in the past four months.

Budget gem Save $10 Apple MacBook Neo (A18 Pro, 2026): was $699 now $689 at Amazon This is only a small discount on the newest addition to the MacBook family, but then the colourful 13in Neo was already very economical for an Apple laptop. It's solid enough as an entry‑level Mac for beginner graphic design and general browsing and entertainment, with a crisp Liquid Retina display and all‑day battery life. See our MacBook Neo review for more on our experience with it.

Great value Save $119.01 Apple Mac mini (M6, 2026): was $899 now $779.99 at Amazon Not a MacBook, although it's so compact that it's almost a portable, this is actually the biggest surprise among Prime Day Mac deals. The new Mac mini, which was only released last month, so such a big deal so soon is really unexpected considering the current price of tech. With a choice of M6 or M5 Pro chip and configurations starting from 16GB of memory and 256GB SSD, it's a beautifully discreet desktop computer, now delivering faster CPU and AI performance.

Not in the US? Check out the best Prime Day MacBook deals in your region below.