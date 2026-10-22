There's suddenly $1,000 off this absolute beast of a creative laptop cut out for heavy video editing and 3D rendering

The RAM crisis has caused laptop prices to soar this year, which has been terrible for creatives and gamers alike. The good news is that you might not have to wait to Black Friday to find the best prices since the hikes came into effect. B&H has $400 of the 15in Lenovo Legion 5a and $1,000 off the 16in Lenovo Legion Pro i7.

With dedicated Nvidia graphics cards, both of these laptops cater to creators as much as gamers. The 5a has you covered for photo editing, 2D design work and content creation, while the Legion Pro i7 has the internals for heavier video editing and 3D rendering workflows as well as AAA gaming with RTX 5080 graphics and 32GB RAM.

There are another couple of deals I'd recommend considering if you don't need quite as much power or if you're looking for a lighter device for travel. See below for the details. For more options, see our guides to the best laptops for video editing based on our own reviews. For cheaper laptops, see our guide to the best budget laptops for graphic design students.

Today's best laptop deals for creatives

Great value Save 22% ($400) Lenovo 15.3in Legion 5a: was $1,799 now $1,399 at BHPhoto 15.3in 2560 x 1600 OLED display | AMD Ryzen 7 250 CPU | Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 graphics | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD The Lenovo Legion 5a (Gen 11) is suited for mainstream PC gaming, image editing, heavy multitasking and media consumption, while maintaining a stealthy, professional design that doesn't look out of place in a studio or office environment despite the gaming-focused branding.

For creative pros Save $1,000 Lenovo Lenovo 16in Legion Pro 7i: was $4,599 now $3,599 at BHPhoto 16in 2560 x 1600 OLED 240Hz display | Intel Core Ultra 9 CPU | Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 graphics with 16GB VRAM | 32GB RAM | 1TB SSD For heavy AAA gaming, competitive eSports, and demanding creative workloads like 4K video editing and 3D rendering, the 16in Lenovo Legion Pro 7i has you covered. A top-tier Intel Core Ultra processor and high-TGP Nvidia RTX graphics and fast DDR5 RAM paired with a colour-accurate 240Hz OLED screen make it ideal for fluid timeline scrubbing, colour grading, and heavy exports.

For digital art Save 14% ($430) Lenovo 16 Pro 9i Aura Edition: was $3,129 now $2,699 at BHPhoto 16in 2880 x 1800 OLED touch display | Intel Core Ultra 9 CPU | Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 graphics with 8GB VRAM | 32GB RAM | 1TB SSD | Wacom Yoga pen The laptop is a beast with a massive saving, but it's still an eyewatering price, and it might be overkill for many video editors if you're not using a lot of effects and heavy AI masking. This costs $1,000 less and still packs an Intel Core Ultra 9 processor, and 32RAM but the more tame Nvidia RTX 5060 graphic. Two 2 Thunderbolt 4/USB-C ports, a 16in colour-accurate 2880 x 1800 pixel OLED touchscreen and the included Yoga Pen from drawing tablet expert Wacom make it a device for digital artists too.