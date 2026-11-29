This time of year can be one of the busiest for makers and small businesses (I just finished selling at a Christmas fair myself), so I really don't want anyone to miss out on this genuinely great deal from Cricut.

The company released several new products this year, one of which is the Cricut StickerPix Print, and it's currently £50 off, down to just £109.99 from most major retailers, including Cricut's official website AND TikTok Shop (yes, we're on TikTok Shop now; it's not a big deal).

Psst - check out these Cricut Cyber Monday deals before time's up.

The Cricut StickerPix Print is designed to print stickers onto pre-cut paper for precise sheets, whereas its sister model, the StickerPix Print + Cut does both jobs in one. There doesn't seem to be any discount at all on the more advanced model, but given that these machines were only launched in September, we can hardly blame Cricut.

(Image credit: Cricut)

Both of these models would fit beautifully into our lists of the best label makers and the best laminators. Or you can take a look at our guide to the best Cricut machines in general for more recommendations that have been tried and tested by us.

UK Deal Save 31% (£50) Cricut Cricut Stickerpix Print: was £159.99 now £109.99 at Cricut EMEA This is the machine that's on sale, and unlike its sibling, it's not equipped with any cutting power- only printing. This means you'll need to cut out any images/stickers yourself. Or use Cricut's pre-cut sticker sheets for a precise and professional finish.

US Deal Save 30% Cricut StickerPix Print: was $169 now $119 at Cricut US & CAN The StickerPix Print creates pro-quality photo prints, sticker sheets, and labels from home. The Essentials Bundle (above) comes with additional ink cartridges, pre-cut sticker sheets, and extra photo paper so you can get stuck in creating custom designs at home.

Need more convincing? See the StickerPix Print + Cut model in action below.