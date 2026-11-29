Last chance for Bambu Lab deals: some 3D printers are selling out!
The lowest prices of the year will disappear after Cyber Monday.
As November comes to a close, so do some of the best offers I've ever seen on 3D printers. If you've read my guide to the best 3D printers for creatives, you'll know that I'm very much team Bambu Lab. And the company still has some amazing Black Friday deals live, with up to 50% off materials for engraving, plus discounts on build plates, filament bundles, and printers.
Demand has been super high. Over in the UK, the Bambu Lab X2D has already sold out!
The biggest deal is $300 off Bambu Lab's mighty H2C Combo printer, which up until a few weeks ago was Bambu Lab's flagship machine, but has been replaced by the mighty new H3C. This might explain the discount, but it's still a beastly machine and worth every penny if you ask me.
Just one day remains to secure a Cyber Monday Bambu Lab deal, and I've picked out my top recommendations below. Whether you're shopping for your first-ever 3D printer, looking to upgrade your current machine, or just fancy a browse, this sale is not to be ignored.
- Shop Bambu Lab: The best prices of the entire year
- Shop Snapmaker: Flash deals coming in hot + U1 bundle
- Shop Elegoo: Top deals with up to 54% off
- Shop Creality: Big savings (printers, engravers, scanners)
Top Bambu Lab deals
Affordable dual nozzle - save $100
Flagship colour Top deal - SAVE $300
Good balance of speed/price
Multi-tool machine
Flagship dual nozzle
Budget portable printer
For more in 3D, see our favourite 3D pens.
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Beth is Creative Bloq’s Ecommerce Writer and has the fun job of finding you the very best prices and deals on creative tech. Beth kicked off her journalistic career writing for Digital Camera World and has since earned bylines on TechRadar and PetsRadar too. With a Master's degree in Photography, Beth loves getting to tinker with new cameras, especially camera phones, as the resident Samsung fan on the team.
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