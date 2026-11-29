As November comes to a close, so do some of the best offers I've ever seen on 3D printers. If you've read my guide to the best 3D printers for creatives, you'll know that I'm very much team Bambu Lab. And the company still has some amazing Black Friday deals live, with up to 50% off materials for engraving, plus discounts on build plates, filament bundles, and printers.

Demand has been super high. Over in the UK, the Bambu Lab X2D has already sold out!

A print made on my Bambu Lab H2C (Image credit: Future)

The biggest deal is $300 off Bambu Lab's mighty H2C Combo printer, which up until a few weeks ago was Bambu Lab's flagship machine, but has been replaced by the mighty new H3C. This might explain the discount, but it's still a beastly machine and worth every penny if you ask me.

Just one day remains to secure a Cyber Monday Bambu Lab deal, and I've picked out my top recommendations below. Whether you're shopping for your first-ever 3D printer, looking to upgrade your current machine, or just fancy a browse, this sale is not to be ignored.

Top Bambu Lab deals

For more in 3D, see our favourite 3D pens.