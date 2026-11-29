These 5 Lego sets’ mix of fantasy and nostalgia make them compelling Cyber Monday deals
The Home Alone House and Hogwarts practically shout ‘Christmas Gift’.
I’m a sucker for miniature worlds, particularly ones that transport you straight back to childhood. Or drop me into the middle of my favourite film or TV show.
And, with Cyber Monday in full swing, LEGO has is feeding my particular fetish by blending pure nostalgia with intricate architectural fantasy in a handful of its sets. My favourite has to be the Home Alone House, down from £259 to £234.
Whether you’re looking to treat yourself to a mindful winter build or you're hunting for a centrepiece that practically shouts ‘Christmas gift’, these five sets are great ideas.
Want to build your own mini worlds from scratch? Have a look at our list of the best 3D printers and get started!
This 2,660-piece display model (21cm high, 35cm wide) captures the Main Tower, Great Hall, Black Lake, and underground Chamber of Secrets. Complete with the Durmstrang Ship, Beauxbatons Carriage, Whomping Willow, and a gold architect statue mini-figure, it’s a massive beauty.
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The 3,955-piece McCallister house looks pretty damn tempting to me. 27cm high, 34cm wide, it's packed with Kevin’s iconic booby traps, a zip-line treehouse, and the Wet Bandits’ van. Featuring five minifigures, including Kevin, Harry, Marv, and Old Man Marley, its hinged walls open wide to reveal every hilarious festive detail.
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3,600-pieces of Star Trek iconography! At 27cm high and 60cm long, this kit features a detachable command saucer, opening shuttle bay, and angled display stand. Complete with nine Next Generation crew figures, including Picard, Data, Riker, and Worf, it’s an essential, boldly detailed centrepiece for lifelong Trekkies.
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This one is 29cm high and 50cm wide, and spans seven furnished rooms with optional boarded-up windows. Pull the corners apart to reveal Vecna’s Mind Lair and grandfather clock, alongside Steve’s car, the WSQK van, and 13 figures including Eleven, Vecna, and Will.
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Not actually discounted at £139.99 I still want to shout out this 1,911-piece, near-1:1 scale PS1 replica (6cm high, 26cm wide) because it nails ‘90s gaming nostalgia. Complete with a plug-in original controller and working Power and Open buttons, lifting the lid reveals hidden, customisable micro-dioramas celebrating Gran Turismo and Ape Escape.
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Beren cut his teeth as Staff Writer on digital art magazine ImagineFX, and has since worked on and edited several creative titles, including Paint & Draw and Computer Arts. As Ecom Editor on Creative Bloq, when he's not reviewing the latest audiophile headphones or evaluating the best designed ergonomic office chairs, he’s testing laptops, TVs and monitors, all so he can find the best tech deals for Creative Bloq’s digital professional audience.
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