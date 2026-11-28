Black Friday has always been the best time of the year to buy a portable SDD. In fact, it was really the ONLY time to buy one if you could wait out the rest of the year because prices would routinely fall to 30% off if not more.

Today, that's more true than ever with SSD prices through the roof because of the component crunch triggered by demand from AI data centres. If 2026's eye-watering prices have caused you to spend the last few months having to desperately delete old raw photos and log footage to make room on your storage, now's your time to do something about it.

My top recommendation is the 2TB Samsung T7 reduced by 29% from $489.99 to $349.99 at Amazon and at B&H Photo. That's a discount of $140 off the current MSRP. The price is still a lot higher than it was 12 months ago, but it might be the best we see until the next big sale, i.e., Black Friday 2027.

The best Black Friday portable SSD deals