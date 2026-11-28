Black Friday has always been the best time of the year to buy a portable SDD. In fact, it was really the ONLY time to buy one if you could wait out the rest of the year because prices would routinely fall to 30% off if not more.
Today, that's more true than ever with SSD prices through the roof because of the component crunch triggered by demand from AI data centres. If 2026's eye-watering prices have caused you to spend the last few months having to desperately delete old raw photos and log footage to make room on your storage, now's your time to do something about it.
My top recommendation is the 2TB Samsung T7 reduced by 29% from $489.99 to $349.99 at Amazon and at B&H Photo. That's a discount of $140 off the current MSRP. The price is still a lot higher than it was 12 months ago, but it might be the best we see until the next big sale, i.e., Black Friday 2027.
The best Black Friday portable SSD deals
I've been using this compact 2,000MB/s SSD for over two years and I'm still happy with the speed for transferring large batches of 4K video and for editing directly from the drive itself. With its solid, compact built, it's still not showing its age and should have many years left in it yet.
There are discounts on other capacities too.
UK deal:
£477.89 £370.49 at Amazon UK
The newer P7 Portable SSD uses a newer USB4 interface, which offers incredible speeds up to 4,000 MB/s read and 3,800 MB/s write. The downside is that it's naturally more expensive. Also, there's only a decent deal on the 1TB capacity, which will be too small for many people these days. I also prefer the T9's more rugged build.
UK deal: the 2TB version is reduced from £457.99 to £274.99 at Amazon UK
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Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.
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