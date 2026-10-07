This excellent portable SSD has over $150 off and still costs twice what I paid a year ago

The true scale of the memory crisis in 2026 really hits home when sales events come around. Even with a massive 32% discount at Amazon, the fantastic Samsung T9 2TB portable SSD still costs $334.99. That's more than twice what I paid for it a little over a year ago!

In fact, even as late as Cyber Monday at the start of December 2025, you could still get the 4TB version of this drive for under $300. Now, you get half the storage for an extra $34, and sadly, this is actually a great deal these days: it's the best price since February, and Amazon thinks it's so special that it's got a timer running showing just hours left.

There's nothing we can do other than be grateful for the discount. For a photographer or videographer, a decent sized fast portable SSD isn't a choice: it's essential. If you've been waiting for the best moment to buy one, this is probably that moment. We might get a similar deal during Black Friday at the end of November, but there's no sign that SSD prices are going to return to "normal" in the near future: some analysts don't expect prices to stabilise again until at least 2028.