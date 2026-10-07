This excellent portable SSD has over $150 off and still costs twice what I paid a year ago

The true scale of the memory crisis in 2026 really hits home when sales events come around. Even with a massive 32% discount at Amazon, the fantastic Samsung T9 2TB portable SSD still costs $334.99. That's more than twice what I paid for it a little over a year ago!
In fact, even as late as Cyber Monday at the start of December 2025, you could still get the 4TB version of this drive for under $300. Now, you get half the storage for an extra $34, and sadly, this is actually a great deal these days: it's the best price since February, and Amazon thinks it's so special that it's got a timer running showing just hours left.
There's nothing we can do other than be grateful for the discount. For a photographer or videographer, a decent sized fast portable SSD isn't a choice: it's essential. If you've been waiting for the best moment to buy one, this is probably that moment. We might get a similar deal during Black Friday at the end of November, but there's no sign that SSD prices are going to return to "normal" in the near future: some analysts don't expect prices to stabilise again until at least 2028.
I have a couple of T9s. I bought one two years ago and another last year since I was really happy with it and needed more storage. They're compact, reassuringly solid and durable, and speeds of up to 2,000 MB make them the best option I've found for transferring large batches of 4K video and for editing directly from the drive itself.
Nobody buys portable SSDs outside of a sale event if they can avoid it since prices are always cut steeply. 2026 is no different in that sense. Sadly sale prices are now similar to the MRRP's of 12 months ago, but this is actually a great for 2026, and I don't expect to see better anytime soon.
There are discounts on other sizes too.
UK deal:
£477.99 £368.99 at Amazon UK - LOW STOCK!
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Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.
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