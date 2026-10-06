Right now you can get a Microsoft Surface Pro for just £549, down from £799.99

In the world of Windows tablets, the Surface Pro has long been the one to beat. And while the upcoming 2026 version is grabbing the headlines right now, the 2025 model remains exceptional value at £799.99. So here's some amazing news: this Amazon Prime Day it's dropped to just £549!

When our reviewer put the Microsoft Surface Pro 12 (2025) through its paces last year, he found it to be a great all-rounder, praising its all-day battery life, nice screen and decent processing power. It's not a creative powerhouse, but for everyday work, note-taking and streaming, it's a lovely machine to use. And with £250 off, it's now far cheaper than any comparable iPad Air or iPad Pro.

Check out the best Prime Day laptop deals over at Amazon

So sure – if you want the absolute best, you can wait for the 2026 version on 13 October, which has a six-core Snapdragon X2 Plus chip and starts at $1,149.99 in the US (UK pricing is still to be confirmed).

For most people, though, the 2025 model provides you everything you need at less than half that price, making this offer an absolute bargain. See the details below, and remember to sign up for Amazon Prime for the biggest savings.

Save £250.99 Microsoft Surface Pro 12-inch: was £799.99 now £549 at Amazon With its Snapdragon X Plus chip, crisp 12-inch PixelSense touchscreen and up to 16 hours of battery life, the Surface Pro can be used both as a tablet and a laptop. With £250 off for Amazon Prime Day, it's outstanding value, although note that the keyboard, charger and pen are sold separately.

Tablet meets laptop

What sets the Surface Pro apart from the iPad is that it runs a full desktop operating system. That means proper Windows apps, including Photoshop and Illustrator, plus Microsoft 365 for everyday productivity. The eight-core Snapdragon X Plus holds its own against Intel's latest chips in office tasks, and in our testing, the battery lasted over 14 hours of video playback.

The 12-inch display is a bright, responsive 90Hz touchscreen, and the built-in 165-degree kickstand makes it easy to prop up for watching films or typing. You get two USB-C ports, which is more than you'll find on an iPad, and a handy storage slot on the back to charge the Surface Slim Pen. With handwriting recognition and pen pressure settings, it all adds up to a great canvas for note-taking and sketching.

Bear in mind, though, that this deal is for the 8GB RAM, 256GB storage configuration, and that the keyboard, pen and charger are all sold separately. If you already own a Bluetooth keyboard and a decent USB-C charger, though, you can get started using it as a hybrid laptop without spending a penny more.

Microsoft has been refining the Surface Pro for more than a decade, and the 12-inch edition is the most affordable way into the range. The 2026 models will have the edge on performance, but if your needs are everyday rather than heavy creative work, this Amazon Prime Day deal is very hard to beat.