Erm, Apple only just released the M6 Mac mini, but it's already $119 off for Prime Day

It's rare to see a new Apple product discounted within weeks of launch, but that's exactly what's happened with the 2026 Mac mini. The M6-powered desktop only started shipping on 22 September, yet it's already dropped from $899 to $779.99 for Amazon Prime Day.

That's especially welcome because the new Mac mini arrived with a price hike. When Apple announced it in August, the M6 model started at $100 more than its M4 predecessor. With this deal, though, you're now paying less than the older M4 model was selling for, while getting Apple's newest M6 chip inside.

Check out the best Prime Day Apple deals over at Amazon

And the M6 is a significant step up. It's Apple's first 2nm chip, and the first Apple silicon to feature a 12-core CPU, with Apple claiming up to 40% faster CPU performance than before. Add in the Mac mini's tiny five-inch-square footprint and generous selection of ports, and this is now one of the best-value ways to get a powerful Mac on your desk.

Click on the offer below to take advantage, or see our roundup of Apple Prime Day deals to find further savings on Macs, iPads and more. Finally, if you haven't already, be sure to sign up for Amazon Prime to get the best savings.

US Deal Save $119.01 Apple Mac mini (M6, 2026): was $899 now $779.99 at Amazon With Apple's new M6 chip, 16GB of unified memory and support for up to three external displays, the latest Mac mini packs serious creative power into a tiny box. With this unexpected discount within weeks of launch, it's now even cheaper than the model it replaced.

Small box, big performance

(Image credit: Apple)

Need to use a lot of power-hungry creative software? The M6 will see you right. Its 12-core CPU combines two super cores, four performance cores and six efficiency cores, so it should feel snappy whether you're editing photos or juggling a dozen apps.

The 12-core GPU adds hardware-accelerated ray tracing and a Neural Accelerator in each core, which should help with 3D work and gaming, while a new dual 16-core Neural Engine handles AI tasks on device. Video editors get a dedicated media engine with hardware support for ProRes and ProRes RAW, as well as H.264, HEVC and AV1 decoding.

Connectivity, too, is excellent for such a small machine. Around the back you'll find three Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI and 2.5Gb Ethernet, with two USB-C ports and a headphone jack on the front for easy access. Apple's own N1 chip brings Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6, and you can run up to three external displays at once.

The main compromise is storage. 256GB won't go far if you work with large video or 3D files. In this case you'll need to budget for an external SSD, which the Thunderbolt 4 ports will make easy to use.

The Mac mini has long been the cheapest way into Apple's desktop range, and since its 2024 redesign it's become a favourite with creatives who want Mac performance without paying for a built-in screen. With the M6 on board and $119 off, this Prime Day deal makes it more tempting than ever.