Early Prime Day Apple deals just rewound this year's big price hikes with up to $200 off Macs

Like many tech brands, Apple hiked prices this year because of rising RAM costs amid the shortage caused by AI data centres. That makes sales like Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days more welcome than ever for creatives looking to refresh their setups.

The main Prime members' sale starts Tuesday 6 October, but the early Apple deals are already the best we've seen since the hikes in June. Prices are naturally higher than what we would have expected from a sale a year ago, but the Prime Day Apple deals below at least bring the cost of new 2026 tech back to pre-June MRRPs. That includes this year's M5 MacBook Air from $1,299 $1,099 at Amazon and the AirPods Pro 3 for $249 $179.

In most cases, the deals I've picked out below don't require Prime membership. If you do see an offer come up for members only, you can always sign up for a 30-day free Prime trial, which you can cancel afterwards if you don't want the other benefits.

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The best Prime Day Apple deals

Prime Day Mac deals

Top buy Save $200 Apple MacBook Air 13in (M5, 2026): was $1,299 now $1,099 at Amazon The M5 MacBook Air is the laptop we recommend for most people. Released in March, it balances excellent performance from Apple silicone for design and image editing software with a sleek, light build and very good value given the current price environment. This is by far the cheapest price we've seen since the big Apple price hike in mid June. See our MacBook Air M5 review for more details.

Pro powerhouse Save $154 Apple MacBook Pro 16 (M5 Pro, 2025): was $2,499 now $2,345 at Amazon If you need a MacBook for more demanding creative software, like professional video editing in Premiere or DaVinci or rendering 3D scenes, its worth stretching to a M5 Pro-chipped MacBook Pro with its 16-core GPU and 24GB RAM as standard. Again, this is the best price we've seen in the past four months.

Great value Save $10 Apple MacBook Neo (A18 Pro, 2026): was $699 now $689 at Amazon So far, there's only a tiny saving on the newest addition to the MacBook family, but it was already relatively economical for an Apple laptop. The 13in Neo is solid enough as an entry‑level Mac for beginner graphic design and general browsing and entertainment, with a crisp Liquid Retina display and all‑day battery life, See our MacBook Neo review for our full verdict.

Desktop beauty Save $119.01 Apple Mac mini: was $899 now $779.99 at Amazon The biggest surprise among the Prime Day Mac deals is the first good discount on the new Mac mini, which was only released last month. With a choice of M6 or M5 Pro chip and configurations starting from 16GB of memory and 256GB SSD, it's a beautifully discreet desktop computer, now delivering faster CPU and AI performance.

Prime Day iPad deals

Great value Save 11% Apple iPad: was $449 now $399 at Amazon This is the cheapest price since early July on the the entry-level iPad. It's not a device for demanding creative work, but it's decent value if you're looking for a tablet for browsing, streaming and general productivity.

Best for artists Save $100 Apple iPad Air 11in M4: was $749 now $649 at Amazon Our favourite iPad for digital art is also at its lowest price since the mid-year bump. We think this iPad provides the best balance between performance, features and cost for most people. It's powerful enough to handle light photo and video editing, while Apple Pencil Pro support makes it a great choice for digital painting and sketching in apps like Procreate.

For pro creatives Save $200 Apple iPad Pro 13in M4: was $1,499 now $1,299 at Amazon If you're looking for an iPad that can handle desktop-style workflows, including more complex video editing and 3D work in apps like ZBrush, you really want a pro. There are Prime Day deals on this year's M5 iPad Pros too, but the biggest discount around is 13% off the original M4 13 incher, which is almost identical to this year's release in terms of design.

Prime Day Apple accessory deals

Top buy Save 28% Apple AirPods Pro 3: was $249 now $179 at Amazon This is $10 short of the record-low price of $169 for Apple's best in-ear earphones. Features include up to 2 times more noise reduction than the AirPods Pro 2, adaptive audio and voice isolation and in-ear heart rate sensing,

Low price Save 20% ($50) Apple Watch SE 3: was $249 now $199 at Amazon Now a year old, Apple's 'budget' Watch option is more convincing than ever at this price. It's powered by the S10 Chip used in the more expensive Series 11 watches, enabling fast performance and on-device Siri, has an always-on display and allows one-handed controls like double tap and wrist flick to answer calls, dismiss notifications or manage timers.

Previous gen Save 13% Apple Watch Series 11: was $399 now $349 at Amazon Following the recent release of the Series 12, there are some decent Apple Watch Series 11 deals about. While it's still a lot more expensive than the SE 3, this Watch has the advantage of a slimmer design, brighter and bigger edge-to-edge display and advanced health sensors like an ECG and blood oxygen monitor.