The Nintendo Switch 2 is finally seeing some proper discounts, just in time to play The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, although you'll need to look beyond the US for the best deal. Woot, the Amazon-owned discount retailer, has dropped the price of Nintendo's latest console to $469, saving $30 off its $499.99 US retail price. The catch? You'll need an Amazon Prime subscription to get the discount.

It's not a massive saving, especially since Nintendo's 'next gen' console used to be cheaper than Switch 2's new US price, but discounts on Nintendo hardware are still relatively rare. For comparison, the console and Ocarina of Time bundle is $568, so it's cheaper to buy the Woot deal and The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time separately, since it's $49.99 as a digital download. (That's $10 less than the physical edition.)

Read our The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time review

US price drops on Nintendo Switch 2 and The Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time

The picks of the UK NIntendo Switch 2 deals

There's also a growing selection of UK deals to consider, and as with the US, it's rare to see Switch 2 drop in price outside of big sales events like Black Friday – it feels like Nintendo really wants you to play Ocarina of Time.

Amazon UK lists the standard Switch 2 through third-party sellers, with prices starting at £399.99 on its current listing, although the cheapest visible offer is a Like New console for £369.99 rather than a new console from Amazon itself.

Elsewhere, Sports Direct (yes, they sell Switch 2 and Nikes) has been listing the standalone console for £395.99, while EE has it for £405. Even better, EE has a Switch 2 and Mario Kart World bundle for £409, making the extra £4 a no-brainer if you don't already own the game.

Very is also worth a look, with its standalone console listed at £389.99, alongside bundles including Ocarina of Time, Donkey Kong Bananza and Mario Kart World. My pick? The Switch 2 Console bundle with Nintendo Switch Sports Resort and The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, as you get the console's biggest game and the latest party game. The same bundle is £489 at Currys.

Speaking of which, one of my picks at Currys is a Switch 2 and Splatoon Raiders Bundle, spotted for £424 – it's one of my favourite Nintendo games released this year (read our Splatoon Raiders review to discover why). That's a particularly tempting option if you're after a game as well as the hardware.

Read our Nintendo Switch 2 review

My Nintendo Switch 2 deals advice?

The Woot deal is excellent if you're already an Amazon Prime member or want to join before Black Friday. But it does suggest there could be deals around the end of November for the year's big sales event.

If you just want The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, buying it digitally 'saves' you $10 off the physical edition price.

In the UK, I'd be looking at the £390–£410 mark for a Switch 2 console, especially bundles that include a full-price game for very little extra. There are more offers around right now, too.