This tiny portable SSD that transforms iPhone videography has $150 off

If you're a content creator who shoots on an iPhone, you'll know the challenge involved in unlocking the device's true potential for video. ProRes files are massive, up to 30 times larger than standard HEVC files, potentially eating up around 7 GB a minute if you're filming in 4K.

With those sizes, even a higher-end iPhone 18 Pro can fill up fast, and external storage is a must if you want to shoot at 60 fps or 120 fps. The price of SSDs has has hit sky-high prices in 2026 due to the demand from AI data centres, but, every so often, a great deal appears, and right now the tiny, ultra-portable Lexar Professional Go is reduced from $379.99 to $229.99 at B&H Photo.

This is the cheapest price I've seen since the big memory price hikes earlier this year. This is is for the 1TB SSD alone. Adding the hub for an extra $20 gives you a charging solution for accessories, and the 2TB versions have discounts too.

Save 39% ($150) Lexar 1TB Professional Go Portable SSD: was $379.99 now $229.99 at BHPhoto The Lexar Professional Go is an innovative, ultra-compact drive that plugs directly into the USB-C port on your iPhone (or an Android phone for that matter). The biggest advantage of this is that it allows you to capture high-resolution video like 4K Apple ProRes at high frame rates without adding dangling cables or extra bulk to your setup – it weighs only half an ounce and provides read speeds of up to 1050 The hub version from $249 adds support for up to three external accessories and charging (for a microphone, for example).

(Image credit: Lexar)

The Lexar Professional Go Portable SSD is a fairly unique modular storage accessory for Apple or Android phones that have a USB-C port. The minuscule external SSD is designed for mobile phone videographers in general but especially benefits those with a recent iPhone who want to shoot in Apple's heavy ProRes 4K videos at 60 or 120fps, which was introduced with the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max.

You plug the SSD directly into your phone's USB-C port, allowing you to bypass the phone's storage completely and save video directly to the SSD as you shoot. It's one of the most highly rated solutions for portability and compatibility. The small size makes it easy to carry in a pocket or pouch and to click it on and off of your phone (just make sure you remember where you put it!)