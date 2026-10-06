Get those extra ports you need with up to 25% off these versatile docks

There are some decent MacBook Prime Day deals around this week, helping to roll back this year's big price hikes. And there's good news for those who need more ports too.

There are some good deals on Thunderbolt docks. Our most premium pick is the 14-in-1 Anker Prime TB5 Docking Station now reduced by $90 from $399 to $339 at Amazon. This is the nearest thing we've found to a perfect Thunderbolt 5 docking station, and it tops our guide of the best docks for MacBook Pros.

For a more budget option, the Plugable 9-in-1 USB C Hub is reduced by 25% from $49.95 to $37.46.

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To grab these deals, you'll need to be a Prime member, but you can always sign up for a free Amazon Prime trial.