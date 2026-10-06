Get those extra ports you need with up to 25% off these versatile docks

There are some decent MacBook Prime Day deals around this week, helping to roll back this year's big price hikes. And there's good news for those who need more ports too.
There are some good deals on Thunderbolt docks. Our most premium pick is the 14-in-1 Anker Prime TB5 Docking Station now reduced by $90 from $399 to $339 at Amazon. This is the nearest thing we've found to a perfect Thunderbolt 5 docking station, and it tops our guide of the best docks for MacBook Pros.
For a more budget option, the Plugable 9-in-1 USB C Hub is reduced by 25% from $49.95 to $37.46.
To grab these deals, you'll need to be a Prime member, but you can always sign up for a free Amazon Prime trial.
We were impressed by this retro Apple-looking MacBook docking station when we reviewed it, recommending it for power users who need more ports for a high-end laptop setup.
It's bulky but takes up less desk space than long, flat docks, and it has a sleek premium look. Connect it to one of your ThunderBolt 5 ports for access for a vast array of extra connections including with fast transfer speeds, up to 140W charging, HDMI 2.1, DP 2.1, a bunch of USB-C ports and SD and MicroSD, UHS-I, 104MBps.
You can run two screens from the Thunderbolt ports, charge your laptop, phone or tablet and even connect another hub. And in our tests, we found that it barely slowed down an SSD connected via the dock compared to a direct connection to the laptop.
It's more expensive than a lot of docks, but this Prime Day deal eases the pain. this is the best price we've seen to date.
This is great value for a budget USB-C dock with 4K 60Hz HDMI, 140W pass-through charging, 10Gbps USB-C, 2x USB-A 10Gbps ports, USB 2.0 for keyboard or mouse, Gigabit Ethernet, and SD/microSD card readers. It works with MacBooks, Windows and ChromeOS.
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Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.
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