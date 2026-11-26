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(Image credit: Future) The other iPad accessory that I find essential is the AirPods Pro 3, especially if you'll be using your tablet on the move and to work in cafes or other shared spaces. And right now you can get a whopping 40% off the AirPods Pro 3 over at Amazon. Warning – although you might also be tempted by the 24% off the AirPods Max over at Amazon, I would advise against this. For all the reasons, check out our review of the Max – short story: They're still too expensive, there's no EQ, they're heavy, and what the hell is that nappy case?!

(Image credit: Apple) If you plan to use your iPad for drawing or note-taking, an Apple Pencil is practically a must-have. While we have a guide to the best Apple Pencil alternatives, nothing quite matches Apple's own stylus—especially if you're sketching. Right now, you can grab the Apple Pencil 2 $129 now $89 at Amazon US. That saves you $40 and puts it just $4 shy of its all-time low of $84.99, which briefly appeared for a couple of days in early June. Just keep compatibility in mind: the 2nd-generation model works with newer iPad Pro, iPad Air, and iPad mini models, but not the standard iPad. For the entry-level tablet, you'll need the Apple Pencil 1, which is reduced from $99 to $79 at Amazon US.

(Image credit: Apple) Clicking through different colour and storage options can occasionally uncover hidden discounts. Take this Amazon deal on the iPad mini, which knocks 5% to 8% off depending on the configuration. While none of these prices are all-time lows, it is a helpful trick to keep in mind when deal hunting. Right now, the biggest savings are on the 256GB Space Grey model, which drops by $50 from $649 to $599—not a bad price, though still $60 shy of its record low. Other colours in that storage tier only see a 5% cut to $617. If you prefer the 64GB model, every colour except Pink is discounted by 6%, bringing the price down from $499 to $469 (compared to its all-time low of $399). We're hoping for deeper cuts soon and will keep you updated if prices drop further.

(Image credit: Pauline Voß) One of the best creative apps to use on the iPad is Procreate. And we've spent plenty of time over the years working with digital artists to provide our audience with some great iPad Procreate tips and tricks. So, once you've got yourself your new iPad, be sure to check out our article on the 27 Procreate Tutorials. There's loads of great insight there!

(Image credit: Future) One thing I've noticed about Black Friday iPad deals in 2026 that hasn't been the case previously, is that I'm not seeing loads of great deals on the previous generation of each model. So when I covered iPad deals last year, some of the best deals were on the 9th Gen iPad. Now we've got the 11th Gen, but I'm just not seeing many savings on the 10th Gen iPad. Which is a pity, as I really liked that tablet. Now, with the iPad 11th Gen being currently the best deal I can find – down from $449 to $379, that's the end of the world. But it will restrict your options.

(Image credit: Apple) In previous years, we fervently stayed away from linking to deals on renewed iPads. The thinking was, around Black Friday the deals were so good on the brand new models, it made little to no sense to encourage readers to check out pre-owned units. Things have shifted a little in 2026, and though I'm still not going to focus mainly on renewed iPads, I still think it's worth acknowledging the good deals. Also, when you get them through Amazon, you get a 90-day return/replacement guarantee (365 days for Renewed Premium) and functional testing. Standard tiers guarantee 80%+ battery capacity and match specific cosmetic grades (Excellent, Good, Acceptable), while Premium guarantees 90%+ battery and near-new appearance. The small stuff is also taken care of – they include compatible chargers, though no Apple warranty or accidental-damage coverage.

(Image credit: Apple) When I got hold of the iPad Pro, I had an earth-shattering realisation: This really cool, really expensive bit of kit is absolutely not for me! Sure, we called it the best creative tablet of 2025 in our near-perfect review, but my use just doesn't justify having it. And because I wasn't using it to its full potential, I ended up focusing on its weight, rather than basking in its glorious Ultra Retina XDR display, built on a Tandem OLED panel architecture (TL;DR: it looks utterly beautiful). That's definitely something I advise you to do this Black Friday – have a clear idea of what iPad you need before you start browsing the deals. The iPad is still probably the best choice for most people.

Talking of my years-long insight... If there's one thing that you should probably take from this live hub, it's to set your expectations this Black Friday. Gone are the days of iPads being an impulse purchase, and companies – including Apple – are less likely to add massive discounts to their popular tablets, as they once were. That's not to say there won't be any deals. But I don't expect many of them to be more than a 20% discount. If I do see that, I will shout loud appropriately.

(Image credit: Future) To kick things off, I believe that the current best Black Friday iPad deal right now is on the entry-level iPad, 11th Gen, with A16 chip. It's down from £429 to £399 over at Amazon. I like this tablet because it's probably the best tablet for the majority of users. Of course, if you're a video editor, well, you're probably not even reading this! But if you want an iPad to watch TV and movies, to do a little bit of gaming, and look at your photos on a nice big display, I just don't see the point in going for anything than the iPad. I have this and the Air, and though I love them both, this is the one I'd personally buy again.