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LIVE: Eek! Nintendo Switch deals up to 57% off – including rare Switch 2 discount, bundles and games
Black Friday Week brings discounts on Mario, Zelda and other major titles, as well as consoles and accessories.
It's late morning on Thursday in the UK, That makes today Black Friday eve, or you're just into Thanksgiving if you're stateside. Switch discounts have been appearing at the big retailers all week, so we've had plenty of time to sift out what's genuinely good value. The surprise is that the Switch 2 has dropped in both the UK and the US, and Amazon UK has it for £389 right now.
Some context. The Switch 2 launched last year at $449.99/£395.99, but a global price rise in September, blamed on ongoing chip shortages, pushed the standard price up to $499.99/£419.99. For us, anything below that counts as a proper saving. There are also plenty of strong game and bundle offers around for Black Friday.
UK Nintendo Switch Black Friday: Quick links
- Switch 2:
£419£389 at JoyBuy
- Switch 2:
£419£389 at Amazon
- Switch 2 + Zelda Ocarina of Time:
£473.99£443.99 at Very
- Switch 2 + 5 games:
£627£489.99 at Very
- Switch Lite (refurbished):
£199.99£149.99 at Amazon
- Switch games: Save up to 52% at Amazon
US Nintendo Switch Black Friday: Quick links
- Switch 2 + Mario Kart World:
$549.95$499.99 at Amazon
- Switch 2 + Mario Kart World:
$549.95$499.99 at Amazon
- Switch 2:
$499$469 at Woot
- Switch OLED, Splatoon 3:
$459$414.99 at Amazon
- Switch 1, Zelda Edition:
$429$399 at Best Buy
- Switch 1 (Refurbished):
$339.98$224 at Amazon
- Switch games: Save up to 57% at Amazon
Nintendo Switch bundle deals
If this year is anything like the last few, Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals are going to be dominated by bundles. It's just the best value option when discounts on the consoles aren't that huge (they never are, unless you go for renewed models, and even then...).
This is a good bundle deal when you consider that the Switch 2 alone (no game) typically costs £395.99, and Pokopia retails at £59.99, equalling £455.98. This means you're saving approximately £28 versus buying both products separately, which is decent!
This is currently the best deal for UK shoppers if all you want is the latest Switch 2 console. I'm not sure that we'll see much better than this, but we'll report here if we do.
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Protect your tech with a quality case
Own a Switch 2 and take it out of the house? A carry case is worth having. It shields the console from knocks and gives your game cards somewhere to live.
Some come with power built in, like the Belkin Switch 2 Charger Case, now
£49.99 £35 at Amazon. It has a 10K power bank inside and room for 10 game cards, which makes it a practical pick for long journeys.
How about a SanDisk SSD?
Not the most glamorous Prime Day find, but anyone who's owned a Switch knows the pain of deleting a game to make room for another. A 34% discount on Nintendo-themed microSD cards is a handy way to fix that.
It won't thrill you like a new console would, but it does satisfy the urge to buy something.
SANDISK microSD Card 256GB, Super Mario Super Star Edition:
£62.99 £46.
Is there a point in buying the Switch Lite in 2026?
Yes! I think the Lite is still a viable purchase for the right person.
Firstly, if price is your top factor then the Lite is the one that will get you the best deal, especially during Black Friday. The RRP of the Lite lists at $229.99 in the US. The Switch 2 has cost $499.99 since September 1, more than double. It's also way more portable. At 275g, it weighs roughly half as much as the Switch 2's 534g, which makes it a sensible pick for kids, commutes and smaller hands.
The trade-offs are clear. It's handheld only, with a 5.5-inch 720p screen and no TV mode. It plays the original Switch library but not Switch 2 games, so you're buying into the older ecosystem.
Buy it as a gift for a child or casual player, as a cheap travel console, or if the Switch 2 is simply out of budget.
Don't consider it if you want to play on a TV. Refurbished Switch OLEDs have been spotted around $259 at Amazon, only a little more for a better screen and docking.
But if you're budget is under $200 maybe this is a compromise you're happy to make.
Level up your gaming experience
Until you've used a Nitro Deck, you probably don't know how comfy handheld play can be. Designed for marathon sessions where quick reactions and precise inputs matter, this refined controller is a great pick for anyone who wants a more relaxed grip.
Gyro controls and rumble are both included, so nothing from the standard Switch experience gets left behind. You can also tailor it to your own style, with interchangeable thumbstick caps and back buttons you can reassign.
A closer look at the Zelda Switch 2 console
We've been so obsessed with that Zelda Switch 2 console that one of our writers was able to nab one and make this awesome video showing it off. I know this feels like teasing at the moment, given the console is upwards of $500 on third party resale sites, but if you don't have one maybe you can live vicariously through this video.
And are there deals on the OLED? Sort of. You can get a refurbished model and save yourself quite a chunk of money. These refurbished Switch consoles are sold at most of the major retailers, including Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart, and often come with a full warranty. They've been cleaned up to be like-new. Here's one example of a Switch OLED renewed at Amazon, and it's just £259.
Nintendo Switch OLED vs Switch 2
If you're not sure which Switch to buy, I can help you. The latest Switch 2 has been the hot ticket lately because it's newer and it has souped up specs.
Its 7.9-inch LCD is bigger than the OLED's 7-inch panel and adds HDR, while resolution jumps to 1080p handheld and up to 4K docked, thanks to a custom Nvidia chip with ray tracing and DLSS. Magnetic Joy-Con and a new mouse mode are welcome extras, though battery life is shorter at 2 to 6.5 hours versus the OLED's 4.5 to 9.
Price-wise, September's rise took the Switch 2 to $499.99/£419.99, so anything lower is a deal. The best so far is the Switch 2/Mario Kart bundle at $499.99, down from $549.99 at Amazon, with the same saving in the UK, running until December 5.
Verdict: if you can, upgrade. It's the same Switch, just better. But if price is a real consideration, the OLED isn't a bad shout.
The Zelda console
Talking of Zelda, we've been obsessed with the Zelda Switch 2 console lately. It's not in stock at the moment but you can find the Switch OLED Zelda console at GameStop for $254.
Zelda: are there any deals?
Of course, there are always some games that won't be on sale. So far this Black Friday Week that appears to be Zelda: Ocarina of Time. I can't find any deals on it whatsoever. I guess because it's been so popular!
But you can get Zelda: Breath of the Wild at a discount! A small one, but it saves you the price fo a coffee: $49.99 $46.99 at Target.
And even better, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is reduced by $12 at BestBuy.
I should also say Happy Thanksgiving to all you US Nintendo deals hunters. And what else could you possibly be doing to celebrate than searching for deals? Our blog will help you save time so you can get back to the turkey.
Love nostalgic GTA? Get it on Switch
Everyone's talking about GTA 6 at the moment. Rockstar hasn't said anything about bringing it to the Switch, but this could be a good time to revisit the older games. Amazon has the Grand Theft Auto trilogy down from $59.99 to $32.55.
Sure, some would say there's something a bit off about playing GTA on such a wholesome console, but that's half the appeal, if you ask me.
Mario Kart bundle deal
For those awake in the US, there are bundle deals for you as well.
Amazon has the Switch 2/Mario Kart World bundle for $499.99 instead of $549.99. It's part of Nintendo's official Black Friday 2026 promotion, which runs through December 5. A deal with that long a window backs up my suspicion that this is about as good as the console gets this season.
Since the standalone Switch 2 now costs $499.99 after September's price rise, you're effectively getting a $79.99 digital game and three months of Nintendo Switch Online thrown in at no extra cost. That adds up to savings of around $88 versus buying it all separately. Food for thought :)
PowerA controller discounts
It's also a good time to upgrade your accessories, like cases, controllers and more. As a starter, there are some good deals on PowerA controllers at the moment. I love these controllers because they come in so many creative designs. There's something here for all types of fans.
Nintendo Switch 2 EA Sports bundle deal
Any sports fans out there?
Another strong UK option is the Switch 2 Console + EA SPORTS FC™ 27 bundle at Very, now £417.99 instead of £474.99. That's a hefty saving, and it nearly pays for the game on its own.
Plenty of console bundles come with headline titles like Zelda and Mario, but the savings aren't always this generous. Take the Mario Party bundle at Very: it's priced at £451.99, which is only £24 below the RRP.
So, those are the console deals. But excellent offers on games and bundles are actually where it's at over these sales events. It's a fantastic time to stock up on games. Check out our Nintendo Switch game post to see a lot of those game discounts. And here are some UK game deals below:
Are these really good deals? Some context
If you've been tracking Switch 2 prices since it launched earlier this year, you'll have spotted that they haven't followed the usual slow downward drift. Instead, September brought a hefty price rise. So what happened?
The blame lies largely with power-hungry AI data centers. Throughout 2026, the big tech players hoovered up much of the world's memory chip supply, creating a RAM shortage that sent component costs soaring. Throw in a tangle of international hardware tariffs (and I wonder who we have to thank for those?!), and Nintendo's margins were suddenly stretched worryingly thin.
Rather than sell consoles at a loss, Nintendo raised prices across the entire Switch range. It wasn't alone either, as Sony and Apple have taken the same route.
The upshot? Expect some Switch deals this Black Friday, but bear in mind they'll probably be undercutting the September prices, not the original launch ones!
Nintendo Switch 2 discount alert!
Gooood morning to all you Nintendo Switch fans out there! We are rolling for another day here searching for the very best prices across Switch consoles, games, accessories and more. So far, there have been some worthy savings this week – and actually some quite surprising ones. We didn't expect to see any discounts on the Switch 2 (we've spent long enough searching for paltry OLED discounts over the last seven years), but we have actually got some console deals.
In the UK? Find the Switch 2 for 9% less at Amazon – now £389.99.
If you're an early riser (wow, it's the middle of the night for you) in the US, you can also find a cheaper Switch 2 today, it's reduced from $499 to $469 at Woot (an Amazon subsidiary).
I don't think you'll find anything much cheaper over the weekend – though, of course, there's always hope. That's why we will still be here blogging.
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