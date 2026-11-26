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Protect your tech with a quality case (Image credit: Belkin) Own a Switch 2 and take it out of the house? A carry case is worth having. It shields the console from knocks and gives your game cards somewhere to live. Some come with power built in, like the Belkin Switch 2 Charger Case, now £49.99 £35 at Amazon. It has a 10K power bank inside and room for 10 game cards, which makes it a practical pick for long journeys.

How about a SanDisk SSD? (Image credit: Future/SanDisk) Not the most glamorous Prime Day find, but anyone who's owned a Switch knows the pain of deleting a game to make room for another. A 34% discount on Nintendo-themed microSD cards is a handy way to fix that. It won't thrill you like a new console would, but it does satisfy the urge to buy something. SANDISK microSD Card 256GB, Super Mario Super Star Edition: £62.99 £46.

Is there a point in buying the Switch Lite in 2026? (Image credit: Future/Nintendo) Yes! I think the Lite is still a viable purchase for the right person. Firstly, if price is your top factor then the Lite is the one that will get you the best deal, especially during Black Friday. The RRP of the Lite lists at $229.99 in the US. The Switch 2 has cost $499.99 since September 1, more than double. It's also way more portable. At 275g, it weighs roughly half as much as the Switch 2's 534g, which makes it a sensible pick for kids, commutes and smaller hands. The trade-offs are clear. It's handheld only, with a 5.5-inch 720p screen and no TV mode. It plays the original Switch library but not Switch 2 games, so you're buying into the older ecosystem. Buy it as a gift for a child or casual player, as a cheap travel console, or if the Switch 2 is simply out of budget. Don't consider it if you want to play on a TV. Refurbished Switch OLEDs have been spotted around $259 at Amazon, only a little more for a better screen and docking. But if you're budget is under $200 maybe this is a compromise you're happy to make. There's a Renewed Turquoise Switch Lite at Amazon for $199

Level up your gaming experience (Image credit: CRKD) Until you've used a Nitro Deck, you probably don't know how comfy handheld play can be. Designed for marathon sessions where quick reactions and precise inputs matter, this refined controller is a great pick for anyone who wants a more relaxed grip. Gyro controls and rumble are both included, so nothing from the standard Switch experience gets left behind. You can also tailor it to your own style, with interchangeable thumbstick caps and back buttons you can reassign. CRKD Nitro Deck: £39.99 £31.99 at Amazon

A closer look at the Zelda Switch 2 console We've been so obsessed with that Zelda Switch 2 console that one of our writers was able to nab one and make this awesome video showing it off. I know this feels like teasing at the moment, given the console is upwards of $500 on third party resale sites, but if you don't have one maybe you can live vicariously through this video. A post shared by Creative Bloq (@creativebloqofficial)

And are there deals on the OLED? Sort of. You can get a refurbished model and save yourself quite a chunk of money. These refurbished Switch consoles are sold at most of the major retailers, including Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart, and often come with a full warranty. They've been cleaned up to be like-new. Here's one example of a Switch OLED renewed at Amazon, and it's just £259. (Image credit: Future/Nintendo)

Nintendo Switch OLED vs Switch 2 (Image credit: Nintendo) If you're not sure which Switch to buy, I can help you. The latest Switch 2 has been the hot ticket lately because it's newer and it has souped up specs. Its 7.9-inch LCD is bigger than the OLED's 7-inch panel and adds HDR, while resolution jumps to 1080p handheld and up to 4K docked, thanks to a custom Nvidia chip with ray tracing and DLSS. Magnetic Joy-Con and a new mouse mode are welcome extras, though battery life is shorter at 2 to 6.5 hours versus the OLED's 4.5 to 9. Price-wise, September's rise took the Switch 2 to $499.99/£419.99, so anything lower is a deal. The best so far is the Switch 2/Mario Kart bundle at $499.99, down from $549.99 at Amazon, with the same saving in the UK, running until December 5. Verdict: if you can, upgrade. It's the same Switch, just better. But if price is a real consideration, the OLED isn't a bad shout.

The Zelda console Talking of Zelda, we've been obsessed with the Zelda Switch 2 console lately. It's not in stock at the moment but you can find the Switch OLED Zelda console at GameStop for $254. (Image credit: Nintendo)

Zelda: are there any deals? Of course, there are always some games that won't be on sale. So far this Black Friday Week that appears to be Zelda: Ocarina of Time. I can't find any deals on it whatsoever. I guess because it's been so popular! But you can get Zelda: Breath of the Wild at a discount! A small one, but it saves you the price fo a coffee: $49.99 $46.99 at Target. And even better, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is reduced by $12 at BestBuy. (Image credit: Nintendo)

I should also say Happy Thanksgiving to all you US Nintendo deals hunters. And what else could you possibly be doing to celebrate than searching for deals? Our blog will help you save time so you can get back to the turkey. (Image credit: Douglas Rissing via Getty Images)

Mario Kart bundle deal For those awake in the US, there are bundle deals for you as well. Amazon has the Switch 2/Mario Kart World bundle for $499.99 instead of $549.99. It's part of Nintendo's official Black Friday 2026 promotion, which runs through December 5. A deal with that long a window backs up my suspicion that this is about as good as the console gets this season. Since the standalone Switch 2 now costs $499.99 after September's price rise, you're effectively getting a $79.99 digital game and three months of Nintendo Switch Online thrown in at no extra cost. That adds up to savings of around $88 versus buying it all separately. Food for thought :) (Image credit: Nintendo)

PowerA controller discounts It's also a good time to upgrade your accessories, like cases, controllers and more. As a starter, there are some good deals on PowerA controllers at the moment. I love these controllers because they come in so many creative designs. There's something here for all types of fans. Shop PowerA controller deals at Amazon (Image credit: Nintendo/Amazon)

Are these really good deals? Some context If you've been tracking Switch 2 prices since it launched earlier this year, you'll have spotted that they haven't followed the usual slow downward drift. Instead, September brought a hefty price rise. So what happened? The blame lies largely with power-hungry AI data centers. Throughout 2026, the big tech players hoovered up much of the world's memory chip supply, creating a RAM shortage that sent component costs soaring. Throw in a tangle of international hardware tariffs (and I wonder who we have to thank for those?!), and Nintendo's margins were suddenly stretched worryingly thin. Rather than sell consoles at a loss, Nintendo raised prices across the entire Switch range. It wasn't alone either, as Sony and Apple have taken the same route. The upshot? Expect some Switch deals this Black Friday, but bear in mind they'll probably be undercutting the September prices, not the original launch ones! (Image credit: Nintendo)