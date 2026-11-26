The most gorgeous advent calendars are up to 50% off this Black Friday
Discover deals starting from $10.
Tis the season to treat yourself to an advent calendar to mark the countdown to Christmas. Whether you're a crafty creator, a sucker for stationery, or just fancy a classic chocolate treat, these are some of the best advent calendars up for grabs this Black Friday.
Of course, advent calendars also make great gifts for those special people in your life. Grab a pampering package from Kiehl's or a crochet kit packed with craft supplies to make things extra special this festive season.
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Natalie Fear is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. Natalie also runs Creative Bloq’s 5 Questions series, spotlighting diverse talent across the creative industries. Outside of work, she loves all things literature and music (although she’s partial to a spot of TikTok brain rot).
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