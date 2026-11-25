Master builders, Nintendo Lego sets are now up to 43% off
Catch these early Black Friday deals starting at $34.
We're poised at the start line of Black Friday, and already there are some great deals to be found – especially in the Lego world. From Super Mario to Animal Crossing, there's a set for every type of Nintendo fan, from Master Builder to casual creator.
Whether you're looking for a gift for that Nintendo fan in your life, or a cheeky present for yourself (don't worry, I won't tell), we've collected the best deals for a range of budgets and styles.
Subscribe to the Creative Bloq newsletter for details of curated offers, bringing the tools you need to create – and products perfect for the design-obsessed.
Natalie Fear is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. Natalie also runs Creative Bloq’s 5 Questions series, spotlighting diverse talent across the creative industries. Outside of work, she loves all things literature and music (although she’s partial to a spot of TikTok brain rot).
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