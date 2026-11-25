We're poised at the start line of Black Friday, and already there are some great deals to be found – especially in the Lego world. From Super Mario to Animal Crossing, there's a set for every type of Nintendo fan, from Master Builder to casual creator.

Whether you're looking for a gift for that Nintendo fan in your life, or a cheeky present for yourself (don't worry, I won't tell), we've collected the best deals for a range of budgets and styles.