Choosing a laptop for graphic design work isn't the same as choosing one for surfing and emails. The screen quality, RAM and processing speed are all going to make a difference to your work and how long it takes to power through it. And so while the Black Friday sales have discounts on a dizzying array of laptops, not all of these laptops will measure up to your needs.

To make things easier for you, I've picked out the best laptop deals for graphic designers who split their time between home, studio and clients, and need something both portable and powerful.

Some of these deals are in the UK and some in the US, so we've marked each one accordingly. Here's what's on offer, from the cheapest up.

US deals: The best Black Friday laptops for designers

Acer Swift Air 14 : was $699 now $499.99 at Best Buy Intel Core 5 320 | 8GB RAM | 512GB SSD | 14in 1920 x 1200 IPS, 120Hz | 1.19kg Acer's Swift Air pairs a sage green aluminium body with a smooth 120Hz screen, and at 1.19kg it's easy to carry all day. With 8GB of RAM, it's best for lighter design work such as Figma, Canva and quick photo edits rather than hefty Photoshop files, but it's great value at under $450. Read more Read less ▼

Microsoft Surface Pro (12th Edition): was $1,499 now $1,199 at microsoft.com Snapdragon X2 Plus | 16GB RAM | 256GB SSD | 13in 2880 x 1920 touchscreen, 120Hz | keyboard sold separately



If you sketch as much as you type, Microsoft's latest 2-in-1 makes a lot of sense. Its 13-inch 120Hz touchscreen works with the Surface Slim Pen, and the kickstand folds back for drawing. Budget extra for the keyboard and pen, though, as neither is included, and check your key apps run on Arm. Read more Read less ▼

MSI Prestige 16 AI+ (US): was $1,799 now $1,199 at costco.com Intel Core Ultra X7 358H | Intel Arc B390 graphics | 32GB RAM | 1TB SSD | 16in 2880 x 1800 OLED touchscreen, 120Hz, 100% DCI-P3 | 1.6kg The most powerful laptop on this list gives you a big 16-inch OLED touchscreen with 100% DCI-P3 coverage, 32GB of RAM and Intel's new Panther Lake chip with Arc B390 graphics, in a body weighing about 1.6kg. That's a serious setup for photo, design and light video editing work. Read more Read less ▼

UK deals: The best Black Friday laptops for designers

Acer Swift Air 14 : was £699 now £499 at Currys Intel Core 5 320 | 8GB RAM | 512GB SSD | 14in 1920 x 1200 IPS, 120Hz | 1.19kg This is the budget pick, but it’s a stylish one, with an aluminium body in sage green and a weight of just 1.19kg. The 8GB of RAM limits you to lighter work such as Figma, Canva and quick photo edits, but for students and side projects it's a lot of laptop for £499. Read more Read less ▼

Acer Swift Go 14 AI: was £859 now £649 at Currys AMD Ryzen AI 7 350 | RAM: 16-32GB | 1TB SSD | 14in OLED, 100% DCI-P3 | 1.29kg Step up to this Copilot+ PC and you get an OLED screen covering 100% of the DCI-P3 colour space, which matters if you work with colour. We reviewed the Intel version and found it handles photo editing and web design well, though it struggles with heavy video and 3D work. Read more Read less ▼

Microsoft Surface Pro (12th Edition): was £1,949 now £1,199 at Amazon Snapdragon X2 Plus | 16GB RAM | 256GB SSD | 13in 2880 x 1920 touchscreen, 120Hz | keyboard sold separately



Amazon is offering a huge discount on the Microsoft Surface Pro, with a stunning £750 off. This is the top-tier OLED version with the faster 12-core Snapdragon X2 Elite and 1TB of storage. With pen support, it makes a superb digital sketchbook. The keyboard and Slim Pen cost extra, though, and it runs on Arm, so check your apps first. Read more Read less ▼

Which laptop should you buy?

For most graphic designers, RAM matters more than anything else on the spec sheet. With 8GB, you'll be fine in browser-based tools such as Figma and Canva, but 16GB is a sensible minimum if you spend your days in Photoshop or Illustrator, and 32GB gives you room to grow.

If you work on photography or print, an OLED screen with full DCI-P3 coverage is worth paying extra for. If you like to sketch, the Surface Pro's pen support puts it in a category of its own, as long as the apps you rely on run happily on Arm.

As with all Black Friday deals, these prices may not last long, and stock on the most popular models can sell out quickly. If none of these laptops quite fits your needs, take a look at our guide to the best laptops for graphic design, which we update regularly with our latest recommendations.