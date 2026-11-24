We've spent a lot of time tracking Nintendo Switch 2 Black Friday deals here at Creative Bloq since the console's a favourite among many of our team. But Black Friday offers treats for gamers on other platforms too. One of the most appealing has to be 28% off the GameSir Super Nova, now $49.99 $35.99 at Amazon.

This is a record discount on a versatile wireless controller that we gave a five-star review when it was released last year. It's compatible with multiple platforms: PC, Android and iOS ad well as Nintendo Switch, and our reviewer reckons it has certain advantages over Nintendo's own Pro Controller.

For PC gamers, there's also 20% off the wonderful GameSir G7 Pro 8K controller, which is simply excellent.

Today's best Black Friday controller deals

Editor's pick Save 28% GameSir Super Nova: was $49.99 now $35.99 at Amazon We love the GameSir Super Nova for its wide compatibility, sturdy build and sleek design. As well as serving for PC, iOS and Android, it's a strong alternative to the Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller if you want Hall Effect sticks and triggers, back buttons, multi-platform support, and a lower price tag.

Top choice for PC Save 20% GameSir G7 Pro 8K: was $89.99 now $71.99 at Amazon This Aimlabs collab from GameSir features the former's iconic cyan colour scheme and logo and a 8000Hz polling rate over both wired and 2.4G wireless, which is the fastest we've tested on a wireless controller, eliminating any lag.

Why we rate the GameSir Super Nova

The Super Nova oozes quality for a surprisingly affordable price, with a solid build and a range of colour combinations. It uses Hall Effect sensors to prevent stick drift and improve durability. It has two mappable rear buttons, analog triggers with travel locks/stoppers, swappable ABXY face buttons, and a magnetic faceplate. And it costs less than the Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller while still supporting gyro motion controls and up to a 1000Hz polling rate

A switch next to the RT/LT triggers swaps between a short or long trigger travel, short for instant response and long for greater level of control, allowing you to switch between them for games that require fast reflexes from the triggers and ones that benefit from more modulated throttle and brake response. Combine that with the little M button on the front, and you've got yourself an additional hair-trigger mode too.

As it's a Switch-compatible controller, it had to have a good gyro for motion control, and the six-axis gyro does indeed works very well for steering, swinging and flinging on-screen objects.

Multi-platform compatibility works across Nintendo Switch/Switch 2, PC, and mobile devices via Bluetooth, 2.4GHz wireless dongle, or USB, and it comes with a charging stand (which can house the wireless dongle) and a physical power switch to avoid accidental battery drain.

And the G7 Pro 8k?

(Image credit: Future / Erlingur Einarsson)

The G7 Pro 8K's sticks use 'Mag-Res' technology for greater input precision, an the trigger stops are dual-mode, so you can switch between Hall Effect analog triggers and micro-switch triggers. The former is ideal for racing, the latter for RPGs and hectic shooters.

In addition to the remappable back buttons, there are extra L5 and R5 buttons next to left and right triggers, also remappable. Our reviewer found the 6-axis gyroscope offers good motion control, and the rumble motors are immersive and nuanced rather than thunderous and distracting.