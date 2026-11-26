In the world of movie posters, floating-head designs are among the most hated trends, and arguably no studio is more guilty of this creative sin than Marvel. Now, it seems it hasn't learned from its past, only doubling down on this disliked design with its new Doomsday poster.

Take a look at the best movie posters of all time, and you're unlikely to see a floating head. They're formulaic and overplayed, so it's no surprise that when Marvel dropped the Doomsday poster, fans understandably tore it to shreds.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Doomsday is already one of Marvel's most hyped releases since the End Game days, so you'd hope it'd bring a poster to match the energy. Instead, we've been blessed with a strange, overcrowded floating head design, muddied by an incessant shade of green.

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"Bruh, this looks like the direct-to-video, bottom of the barrel s**t you saw at Walmart in 2004 and what you see on page 8 of your Prime Video search results," one scathing critic wrote. "Just ran my graphic design degree through the shredder cause nothing really matters anymore," a disgruntled designer wrote. "This is the worst poster I’ve ever seen, fan made ones are better than this trash," another added.

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While it's disappointing that a huge studio like Marvel would resort to overplayed floating-head designs, previous variant designs and international posters have proved there's still creativity to be squeezed out of Marvel. (Hey, if we can't rely on the studios, there's an endless sea of fan-made poster designs that are far superior.)