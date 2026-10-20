The new Clayface poster is skin crawlingly creepy

Matt Hagen's Clayface has been causing a stir among comic fans and horror fanatics alike thanks to its terrifying body horror take on the DC icon. Not shying away from the scares, the film's poster campaign has featured some viscerally bone-chilling visuals, and the latest design is no different.

A masterpiece of digital artwork, the new Clayface poster design is both terrifying and oddly beautiful with its intricate design. Perfectly blending comic-style artwork with classic horror, it's certainly set high expectations for the upcoming film.

(Image credit: DC Studios)

Created by illustrator Estevan Silveira, the design creates a visceral horror thanks to its skin-crawlingly detailed design. Featuring the hunched form of Clayface clutching at his head, the poster evokes a palpable pain, intensified by his slowly melting body and the glint of his singular eye. His sickly yellow-and-green-toned skin pops against the deep, grungy reds of the background, channelling retro creature feature vibes.

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"Loving these grotesque arty posters," a fan on X praised, while another added "Hands down my favorite one". Over on Reddit, the design received similar praise, with one fan writing "Love the body horror vibes of this whole thing," while another agreed, "In an era of floating head slop, it's nice to see some creative and good looking posters," another added.

Clayface | Final Trailer - YouTube Watch On

For more DC news, check out the Clayface poster that gets creepier the more you look at it, or take a look at the salty fan reactions to the androgynous new Batgirl design.