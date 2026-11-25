Apple sure do make beautiful things. And the AirPods Pro 3 has to be one of them most ergonomic, visually pleasing products on their books.

And right now you can buy them in the UK for a record low price of £164 over at Amazon.

Expect an engaging V-shape tuning, best-in-class noise cancellation and for them to slot seamlessly into the Apple ecosystem.

Of course, if you're after the best over-ear Bluetooth headphones, I've got a list of the best that I've reviewed to date. But if it's the discrete, comfortable, beautifully designed earphones that you're after, the AirPods Pro 3 are hard to beat at this price.

Save £55 Apple AirPods Pro 3: was £219 now £164 at Amazon This is a new record low price in the UK. When compared to the 2, the 3 includes better noise reduction and voice isolation, plus in-ear heart rate sensing, If you want a beautifully designed, exciting-sounding earphone, this is one of the best options on planet.

(Image credit: Future)

Why AirPods Pro 3 for Black Friday?

Released on 9 September 2025, Apple’s AirPods Pro 3 sold in the UK for £219. And while that's still the story if you're buying directly from Apple’s store, third-party retailers quickly discounted them. Since launch, the average UK street price has hovered around £175–£189, so this Black Friday low of £164 is a genuine record low!

It's no overstatement to say these things are popular! Tim Cook noted that overwhelming demand actually caught Apple off guard, causing early supply issues. Which is weird, as the Pro 2s were pretty popular too!

From the perspective of someone who reviews the best budget IEMs and the best IEMs at any price, the results are a bit mixed. The AirPods Pro 3 deliver punchy bass, elevated treble, and therefore a wider soundstage than the Pro 2. However, if you've even dipped a toe into the world of audiophile kit, you might find the 3's aggressive V-shaped tuning a little bit much.

However, if you're used to commercial earphones and headphones, I think the AirPods Pro 3 is a decent take on a popular tuning.