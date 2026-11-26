Apple's had a busy couple of months, releasing headline-grabbing new products including folding iPhones and touchscreen MacBooks. A little lost in the melee was the 8th generation iPad mini – but for some users, this a hugely exciting upgrade.

With a brand new OLED display and a thinner and lighter design, the A20 Pro iPad mini looks and feels incredible. In my testing, I called it almost perfect. And for a limited time, it's currently $100 at Amazon, bringing the price down from $699 to $599.

Save $100 Apple iPad mini A20: was $699 now $599 at Amazon The iPad mini (A20 Pro) packs impressive creative power into a remarkably compact 255g tablet. Its 8.5-inch OLED display delivers vibrant colours and deep blacks, with optional nano-texture glass to reduce glare. Apple Pencil Pro support makes it ideal for sketching on the go, alongside 128GB–512GB storage and IP67 water resistance.

Performance-wise, that A20 Pro chip (which also resides in the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone Duo) is incredibly speedy and efficient – I managed to eke out around ten hours on a single charge. If it's portability you're after, this might just be the perfect tablet – and at $100 off, it's even more appealing.

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For more Apple tablet offers, take a look at our roundup of iPad Black Friday deals.