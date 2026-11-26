The brilliant new iPad mini is $100 off for Black Friday
It could be the perfect tablet for creatives on the go.
Apple's had a busy couple of months, releasing headline-grabbing new products including folding iPhones and touchscreen MacBooks. A little lost in the melee was the 8th generation iPad mini – but for some users, this a hugely exciting upgrade.
With a brand new OLED display and a thinner and lighter design, the A20 Pro iPad mini looks and feels incredible. In my testing, I called it almost perfect. And for a limited time, it's currently $100 at Amazon, bringing the price down from $699 to $599.
The iPad mini (A20 Pro) packs impressive creative power into a remarkably compact 255g tablet. Its 8.5-inch OLED display delivers vibrant colours and deep blacks, with optional nano-texture glass to reduce glare. Apple Pencil Pro support makes it ideal for sketching on the go, alongside 128GB–512GB storage and IP67 water resistance.
Performance-wise, that A20 Pro chip (which also resides in the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone Duo) is incredibly speedy and efficient – I managed to eke out around ten hours on a single charge. If it's portability you're after, this might just be the perfect tablet – and at $100 off, it's even more appealing.
For more Apple tablet offers, take a look at our roundup of iPad Black Friday deals.
Sign up to Creative Bloq's daily newsletter, which brings you the latest news and inspiration from the worlds of art, design and technology.
Daniel John is Design Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of design, branding and lifestyle tech, and has covered several industry events including Milan Design Week, OFFF Barcelona and Adobe Max in Los Angeles. He has interviewed leaders and designers at brands including Apple, Microsoft and Adobe. Daniel's debut book of short stories and poems was published in 2018, and his comedy newsletter is a Substack Bestseller.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.