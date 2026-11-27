If you've been holding out for a new TV, now's the time to take the plunge. Prices on everything from budget 4K sets to premium OLEDs have dropped sharply at Amazon, with some savings approaching 50%.

For creatives who spend all day pouring over visual work, looking for imperfections, a poor quality TV just isn't an option. Instead, even more than the average punter, we need accurate colour, deep blacks and high brightness to properly enjoy TV, movies and video games – and appreciate all these things when we have them.

To save you buying the wrong model, we've picked out three standout deals. The first is our top pick, balancing price and performance. The second is brilliant budget buy. And the third is a premium OLED for anyone who wants the very best picture. Of course, if you'd rather a smaller display, check out all the best Black Friday iPad deals.

Top pick Hisense U8 Series (55-inch): was $1,424.99 now $749.99 at Amazon We'll start with our top pick. Hisense's U8 Series is one of the best-value Mini-LED TVs around, and at 47% off, this deal is hard to ignore. Up to 5,600 local dimming zones and a peak brightness of up to 5,000 nits deliver bright highlights and deep shadows with minimal halos, while its QLED quantum dot colour is Pantone Validated, which matters if you care about accurate hues. Gamers get a native 165Hz panel with VRR and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, and there's built-in 4.1.2-channel Dolby Atmos sound with up-firing speakers. Finally, an anti-reflection coating helps in bright rooms.

Best budget Amazon Ember 4-Series (55-inch): was $459.99 now $279.99 at Amazon Our budget pick. If you just want a solid 4K TV without spending a fortune, Amazon's own Ember 4-Series is a great shout. You get 4K Ultra HD with HDR10+, Dolby Audio, Wi-Fi 6 and a new quad-core processor that keeps apps loading quickly. It runs the newest version of Fire TV, with Alexa+ voice search to find shows across your apps, and built-in Omnisense sensors wake the screen when you walk into the room to display artwork. It won't match the Hisense or LG for picture quality, but at this price, it's a brilliant buy.

Best premium LG C6 OLED (48-inch): was $1,599.99 now $999.99 at Amazon If you can stretch to a grand, here's the one to buy, LG's C-Series OLEDs are perennial favourites: because each of its 8.3 million pixels produces its own light, you get perfect blacks and outstanding contrast, now boosted by LG's Brightness Booster and the new a11 AI Processor Gen3. Filmmaker Mode with Ambient Light Technology lets you see films as the director intended, and Dolby Vision and Atmos are both on board. Finally, gamers get a 0.1ms response time and VRR up to 165Hz, with G-Sync and FreeSync support.

Which TV should you buy?

It mostly comes down to how and where you watch. If picture quality is your priority, especially in a dimmer room, OLED is hard to beat. Because every pixel lights itself, blacks are truly black and contrast is superb, making the LG C6 is our premium pick. Mini-LED sets such as the Hisense U8 can't quite match that, but they get much brighter, making them a better fit for sunny living rooms, and they give you more screen for your money. If you just need a decent 4K TV for a spare room or studio, a budget set like the Amazon Ember will do the job nicely.

It's also worth thinking about size before you click buy. Measure your space and viewing distance, and remember that the price jump between sizes can be surprisingly small: on the Hisense deal, for instance, going from 55 to 65 inches costs just $150 more. Gamers should look for a high refresh rate and VRR support, which both the Hisense and LG offer. And if you'll use the TV to review your own photos or video, turn off any motion smoothing and switch to Filmmaker Mode or the most accurate picture preset.